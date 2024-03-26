Cordae Hankton joins LSU football staff as analyst

Another Hankton has joined the LSU staff. Cordae Hankton, brother of LSU wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton, was hired as a lead offensive analyst.

Cordae is the younger of the brothers but brings a wealth of Power Five coaching experience to the staff.

He’s made stops at Michigan State, Virginia, Texas and Colorado in support staff roles. He has on-field coaching experience too, working with the running backs at Charlotte in 2022.

With Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton now leading the offense, we’ve seen LSU move to get some new analysts in the door that have previous familiarity with Sloan and Hankton.

Cordae took to social media to announce the news himself, writing “Feels good to be home,” in a post.

Feels good to be home!!! pic.twitter.com/0PQieUIaPM — Coach Hank (@Coach_Hank_) March 25, 2024

Cordae played safety at Jackson State in 2006 and 2007 before working as a police officer in New Orleans. He later returned to school and earned a degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

This addition strengthens this staff’s already strong ties to the state.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire