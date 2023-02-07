Cord cutters receive another streaming option for Bally Sports networks in Ohio

Bally Sports Ohio logo

The state’s sports fans received another alternative for watching Ohio’s teams.

FuboTV returned the Bally Sports regional sports networks to its channel lineups beginning Monday evening.

On Bally Sports Ohio fans will find Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Bluejackets games. The Cleveland Guardians will stream on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which also has the Cleveland Monsters AHL hockey team.

More importantly, however, it gives cord cutters, those who have disconnected traditional cable, another streaming option. Until Fubo announced its new deal in December, the only streaming option had been DirecTV Stream or paying $19.99 per month for Bally Sports+, the service’s standalone streaming app.

Locally, the move could be greeted with a sigh of relief as pitchers and catchers prepare to report. The Guardians are one of 16 Major League Baseball teams that did not sell their streaming rights to Bally Sports, meaning their games do not stream on the Bally Sports+ app.

Some would argue that Fubo will come with a price that rivals that of some traditional cable packages. It recently raised its prices on all of its plans, which range from $74.99 to $94.99 per month, across the board by $5 per month after announcing the addition of the sports networks. A seven-day trial is being offered.

There will be an additional cost dependent upon how many regional sports networks are in a given market. For those with one channel, there will be a $11 additional charge. For two, Fubo will charge $14.

The service could add to its 1.231 million subscribers it reported in financial statements during last year’s third quarter.

However, the future for the Bally Sports networks looks murky at best with the prospect of bankruptcy looming. It’s concerning enough that it’s caught the attention of MLB’s hierarchy, according to reports. Given the networks have streaming rights to 14 of 30 MLB teams, that’s not to be unexpected. The league has gone as far to assemble an economic study committee that will meet at next week’s owners meetings in Palm Springs, Fla.

