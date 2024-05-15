Corbin Smith steps down as Crismon head football coach

May 14—Crismon High School announced late Tuesday night that head football coach Corbin Smith has stepped down.

Principal Elyse Torbet announced Smith's resignation in a letter to families. A copy of that letter was obtained by The Tribune.

"I am confident that Coach Sainz and the remaining coaches on staff will do an excellent job of preparing the boys for the upcoming season," Torbet wrote in the letter to families.

Torbet did not go into detail as for the reason behind Smith's decision to step down as head football coach after building it from the ground up two seasons ago. She did announce assistant coach Derrick Sainz would immediately take over on an interim basis.

Smith was hired to become the first head coach in Crismon history two years ago after he led the McClintock program for five years prior.

Smith, the son of Larry Smith, who coached multiple power five college programs, including USC and Missouri, told The Tribune when he was hired to take over Crismon that he learned everything from his father.

"My thing was, if I didn't land somewhere I would go be an assistant and teach," Smith said in 2021 of his move to Crismon after McClintock. "It's always been a goal to start a program from the ground up. I know it's a lot of work but it's very rewarding."

Crismon didn't have a varsity team in Smith's first season. Last year, the Rattlers finished 0-10 playing with a group made up of mostly sophomores.

The move comes during a time where spring football is in full swing for most programs across the state. That's why Torbet tabbed Sainz as the interim head coach immediately following Smith's resignation.

She said a permanent position will be open soon.

"Moving forward, we will be posting for a permanent Head Football Coach position as soon as possible," she wrote. "We will keep you informed when there is more news to share."

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.