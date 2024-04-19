Corbin Rotary Club hosting golf scramble to raise money for scholarships

Apr. 18—CORBIN — The Corbin Rotary Club is hosting their annual Dave Hudson Memorial Golf Scramble in London on Friday, May 10.

The proceeds of the tournament will go toward providing Corbin and Lynn Camp high school seniors with scholarships.

The event will be held at the London Country Club and the deadline to register is Wednesday, May 8.

To register for the tournament, please contact Mike Sparks at 606-521-0489.

Various sponsorship levels can be purchased, each providing their own distinct benefits.

With the highest tier sponsorship of $300, an organization will be on the event sponsorship sign, have their company name displayed at a hole, and be recognized at the awards ceremony.

According to current Corbin Rotary Club President Mallory Davis, the club typically earns between $10,000 and $14,000 from the golf tournament. These funds are then distributed $1,000 at a time as scholarships for Corbin and Lynn Camp high school seniors.