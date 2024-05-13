Corbin Ind. School System offers congratulations to Coach Greer and his retirement

May 12—With thanks and congratulations, the Corbin Independent School System announces the retirement of Head Football Coach Tom Greer.

Coach Greer, a graduate of Corbin High School and a true Redhound at heart, retires with the highest all-time winning percentage of any football coach in Corbin's history.

He has set and achieved the highest standards, continuing the great tradition of Corbin football.

Under Coach Greer, Corbin has continued its tradition of perennially playing deep into the state playoffs, including championship games.

The district wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Coach Greer retires from Corbin Redhound Football at a momentous time in its illustrious history.

It has substantially completed an approximately $17 million renovation of its football complex, described by many as a college-level sporting facility. Larry Vaught at YourSportsEdge.com has called the facility "one of the very best in the nation."

Mr. Greer commented that the number of talented, returning players will allow the Redhounds to continue their competitive tradition in the years to come, especially with a community that shows incomparable support for its football program.

Corbin Independent Schools has advertised its head coaching football position as of May 8, 2024, with interviews beginning in the very near future.

Corbin, a school district of approximately 3,000 students, plays football in Class 4A.