Corbin High School hosting Redhound Dream Football Camp

May 30—CORBIN — The Corbin High School football team is hosting the Redhound Football Dream Camp this Sunday, June 2.

The camp will be available to all children in kindergarten through eighth-grade.

At the camp, children can learn about the fundamentals of football as well as interact with former high school standouts and college players who once played for the Corbin Redhounds.

Due to a large number of participants, the camp will be divided by age group.

The times for each age group are as follows:

—Kindergarten-2nd grade: Registration — 1 p.m.; Camp Picture — 3:45 p.m.; Autographs — 4 p.m.

—3rd-5th grade: Registration — 1:45 p.m.; Camp Picture — 3:45 p.m.; Autographs — 5 p.m.

—6th-8th grade: Registration — 2:45 p.m.; Camp Picture — 3:45 p.m.; Autographs — 6 p.m.

To pre-register for the event, please visit https://forms.gle/SyFBXHW9KQfUyPxr7 or visit the Corbin Redhounds Football Page for more information.

The camp will be located at Campbell Field off Barbourville Street.