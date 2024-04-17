Cora shares good news on Devers, bad news on Whitlock originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another Boston Red Sox starting pitcher is headed to the injured list.

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will land on the IL with an oblique strain, manager Alex Cora announced before Wednesday's game vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Whitlock was pulled from his Tuesday start after just 54 pitches due to oblique tightness.

Lefty Joe Jacques was called up to replace Whitlock on the roster.

Whitlock joins fellow starters Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Lucas Giolito (season-ending Tommy John surgery) on the IL. Pivetta has progressed since suffering a flexor strain and is expected to throw a bullpen session soon.

The good news for Boston is that third baseman Rafael Devers, who left Tuesday's game with knee discomfort, will play on Wednesday. He'll be in the lineup as the designated hitter.

The Red Sox are looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses to Cleveland at Fenway Park. First pitch for Wednesday's game is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.