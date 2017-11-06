Cora plans to walk fine line between friendship and authority

BOSTON -- Alex Cora's tenure as Red Sox manager may boil down to how well he can combine authority and friendship, balance camaraderie with control.

The two dynamics sound incompatible: friendship suggests equal footing among parties, authority implies the opposite. But what would a manager want except to know his players, and know them exceedingly well? If you can't get the pulse of your people, you can't make the best choice for your team. Keeping your distance is little help.

A commanding and charismatic presence at his introductory press conference Monday, Cora has been brought back to Fenway Park to connect (and ideally, connect more than his predecessor John Farrell).

THE RED SOX HIRE ALEX CORA

The days of the authoritarian manager died a long time ago. The disciplinarians - if they're in fact a different breed - are gone too, or at least, greatly evolved.

But the final say can't go by the wayside for a manager, and therein lies the balancing act for the 42-year-old Cora. He was a beloved teammate as a player. He was a bench coach for a World Series-winning team and managed Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. But he's never run the whole show himself.

It doesn't sound like Cora is going to build relationships any differently than he did in the past. There are two ways to look at such a choice. Changing one's approach to fit a job may be a mistake, because you should be yourself. At the same time, different jobs require different approaches, at least in some moments.

"Too close to players, that doesn't exist," Cora said Monday. "Throughout the learning process of the Houston Astros . . . it was special for me [with] Carlos Beltran. I played with Carlos Beltran, against Carlos Beltran when we were 17 years old and we played against each other in winter ball. We played together with the Mets, and we became good friends. I have a great relationship with Carlos, off the field with his family, [his wife] Jessica -- amazing.