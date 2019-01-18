Cora not sure he'll visit White House with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday he is not positive that he will join his team at the White House on Feb. 15 to celebrate the 2018 World Series championship.

Cora has criticized the way the Trump administration has dealt with the recovery efforts in his native Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"There's a few things that have come up in the last 10 days about Puerto Rico," Cora said. "It's a topic that back home is huge. But like I said, if I go, I'll represent Puerto Rico the right way. I don't know what kind of platform I'm going to have if I go. It's not that I've changed my mind, but we'll see what happens in the upcoming days."

A story Wednesday in the Washington Post said President Donald Trump "did not want a single dollar going to Puerto Rico" for hurricane recovery.

The White House invited the team after it won the World Series in October, and the team accepted in early December. The national champion Clemson football team visited the White House on Monday.

The Red Sox have said attendance at the gathering is optional for players.

