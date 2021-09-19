Cora leaned heavily on starters in 2018 playoffs, now he has arms to do it again

Sep. 19—When Alex Cora led the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship, he did so by aggressively using every arm at his disposal. Starting pitchers regularly came out of the bullpen throughout the playoffs, giving Cora a combination of depth and versatility no one else could match.

This year's club is uniquely well constructed to do it again.

Saturday offered a preview of how Boston could approach the final two weeks of the season. Needing every win as the days tick down and fighting to maintain a 3-3 tie against Baltimore in the top of the fourth, Cora gave starting pitcher Nick Pivetta the quick hook in favor of Darwinzon Hernandez, who had a matchup advantage with Orioles star Cedric Mullins.

Hernandez got the job done, and in the top of the fifth Cora handed the ball to Tanner Houck, who has spent the past two months in the starting rotation and proceeded to pitch 2.2 innings to set the table for Boston's late-inning relievers. Meanwhile, the offense came to life and the Red Sox cruised to a 9-3 win, which marked their fourth straight victory and gave the team a one-game lead for the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings.

"When we have to be aggressive we're going to be aggressive," Cora said, "and today we needed to be aggressive."

Beyond his top line starters like Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi, Cora has the luxury of not one, not two, but four capable pitchers with starting experience who are available for multiple innings out of the bullpen for the stretch run. Garrett Richards, Martin Perez and Houck have all spent a significant portion of the season in Boston's starting rotation, and rookie Garrett Whitlock also came up a starter before turning into a unique multi-inning bullpen weapon.

"Between us four that can do the length whenever we need to and you've got your back end guys like Ottavino and Barnes, there are a lot of roles where a lot of people can fill in and really contribute to this team," Houck said.

Thanks to the three off-days spread out over the final two weeks, Boston is in a unique position where it effectively won't need a fifth starter and could potentially have Sale or Eovaldi pitch nearly half of the remaining 12 games. With Eduardo Rodriguez and Pivetta covering the remaining games, Cora can fully maximize his pitching staff while knowing there are other arms at his disposal the next day.

"Different arms, different angles, different stuff and you mix and match. You try to maximize their stuff against the lineup knowing tomorrow you're going to have another guy available for multiple innings with great stuff," Cora said. "It's fun to manage that way."

We saw how effective this approach can be in the 2018 playoffs, and with so many versatile arms you could argue this year's staff is even better equipped for the task this time.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.

