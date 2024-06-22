Cor Jesu’s Maddie DiMaria is Gatorade national girls soccer player of the year

Cos Jesu played their way to a girls state championship in soccer in dominant fashion. One of the big reason’s for the Chargers success was freshman forward Maddie DiMaria. She scored 30 goals and added 21 assists in her first high school season. Those numbers earned her the Gatorade nationals girls soccer player of the year award on Friday. It’s the first time in the award’s history that a freshman won the award.

