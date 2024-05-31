Coquille's Henthorn is middle school state champion

May 31—Coquille eighth-grader Ella Henthorn raced to the title in the 1,500 meters at the Middle School Meet of Champions last week.

Henthorn ran a new personal best 4 minutes, 46.47 seconds to edge Evangeline Johnson of Spencer Butte Middle School in Eugene.

Henthorn was the only South Coast champion in the meet, though several others also placed in the top eight in events.

North Bend eighth-grader Addison Horning also ran a new best in the event, finishing eighth in 5:01.62.

The two also competed in the 800 meters, where Henthorn was ninth (2:30.52) and Horning 12th (a new best 2:31.36).

North Bend's Jordyn Mickelson advanced to the final in the 100 meters, placing fourth in 13.00. She also made the final in the 200, placing seventh (28.36). There were more than 40 runners in each race.

Among girls who did not place in their events, North Bend's Lauryn Garrigus was 39th in the 100 (13.80) and 17th in the 100 hurdles (17.39).

Marshfield's Kindall Wyatt was 30th in the 400 (1:05.55). Teammate Rhlee McNally was 30th in the 100 hurdles (18.10). Marshfield's quartet of Brooklyn Pederson, Mya Fox, McNally and Annhelena Vancannon was 15th in the 4x100 relay (53.18).

Jael Legutki of Harbor Lights in Bandon was 26th in the 1,500 (5:19.45). Legutki also anchored the school's 4x400 relay to 22nd place in 4:39.83. The team that included all sixth- or seventh-graders also included Charlie Gaughan, Scarlett Girard and Cleo DeSurra.

Kaiya Evans of Azalea in Brookings was 13th in the 100 (13.01) and ninth in the 200 (27.08). Azalea teammate Leila Newman was 28th in the 800 (2:36.51) and 15th in the 1,500 (5:10.26).

In other field events, North Bend's Zoya Wilson was 12th in the shot put (35-2). Coquille's Coral Averett was 17th in the discus (70-2).

In the javelin, Myrtle Point's Macy Johnson was 12th (89-10) and Coquille's Emily Grant 19th (80-11).

Myrtle Point's Delaney LaFranchi just missed the top eight in the high jump, placing ninth by clearing 4-8. She also was 31st in the 800 (2:37.42).

For the boys, the top placer was Myrtle Point's Ryder Blanton, who took third in the javelin with a throw of 158-7. Teammate Wyatt Richards was seventh (146-9).

In the discus, Richards was fourth in the discus (141-11). Marshfield's Jackson Herbert was 10th in the same event (123-3) and Coquille's Tyler LeBrun was 17th (116-1).

Azalea's Sebastian Olvera was 18th in the long jump (17-4 1/2 ).

The only placer on the track was Marshfield's 4x400 relay. The group of Dax Johnson, Christian Bauhgh, Herbert and Nicoya Pruess was sixth in 3:49.64. the same group was 16th in the 4x100 relay (47.68).

Pruess was 14th in the 400 (55.64) and 26th in the 200 (24.75). Santiago Hernandez of Driftwood in Port Orford was 20th in the 800 (2:16.35).