Coquille inducts new class into Hall of Fame

Sep. 28—Coquille held its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, adding several past greats to the hall of fame list.

This year's class includes Ed Howe, Tina (Russell) Skiles, Tom Walsh, LaRinda (Chandler) Fuller, Carl Wilson, Bob Beers and the 1987 state champion boys 4x100-meter relay team.

In addition to the inductions, the banquet was a fundraiser to support Coquille athletics and included a number of oral, silent and dessert auction items.

Howe was the school's first state track and field champion, winning the high jump in 1951. The 1952 graduate also was a standout football and basketball player.

Howe, who died in 1983, was represented at Saturday's banquet by his children, Steve, Kent, Linda and Geri.

Skiles was a standout athlete when most girls sports weren't sanctioned by the state, participating in basketball, volleyball, field hockey, softball and track and field.

She graduated in 1973 and also was valedictorian and student body president.

Walsh, who graduated in 1980, starred in football, basketball and track and field for the Red Devils and went on to play football for two years at Oregon State before an injury ended his college career.

Fuller was one of the top female athletes for the school in the 1980s, graduating in 1985 after a stellar career in volleyball, basketball and track and field, where she was a regular participant in the state meet and set the school record in the 300 hurdles.

Wilson, a 1964 Coquille graduate, received the annual achievement award. He spent 35 years in the school district as a teacher, coach and administrator.

Beers received the annual George Johnson Booster of the Year Award. Beers, who graduated from Mapleton High School, spent more than 25 years teaching and coaching in the Coquille School District and has continued to support the district's athletic programs for another 27 years following retirement.

Three of the four members of the state champion relay team were at the banquet — Shawn Pearson, Matt Dean and Mike Layton. John Mai, who lives on the other side of the country, was not able to attend.

The squad set the school record with their state winning time of 43.98 seconds and helped Coquille place second in the team race at state.