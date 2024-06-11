CopyBet Prediction Challenge: Win a £50 Free Bet by correctly predicting Euro 2024 winner

After months of buildup and excitement, the 2024 European Championships in Germany finally gets underway on Friday and it promises to be a thrilling tournament of football.

Just follow these simple steps to enter

Follow CopyBet on Twitter or Instagram Open the Prediction Challenge post either on Twitter or Instagram Comment below the post with your match prediction Have a chance to win a £50 Free bet (A winner will be drawn out at random on Mon, July 15)

Some of the biggest names in the game will take to the pitch this summer including new Real Madrid man Kylian Mbappe, his Bernabeu teammate and 2023 Golden Boy Award winner Jude Bellingham and, at the age of 39, the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of the tournament, sportsbook CopyBet are giving their social media followers the chance to win a £50 free bet prize by correctly predicting the country who are going to follow in the footsteps of defending champions Italy and see off all challengers this summer.

CopyBet lists the Italian’s chances of retaining their title at 16/1 but that sees them as sixth in the betting behind favourites England at 7/2, France at 4/1, Germany 11/2, Portugal 15/2 and Spain 8/1.

England and France have the two leading contenders in the betting for the Golden Boot, with the aforementioned Mbappe leading the way at 5/1 and Bayern Munich man Harry Kane just behind at 11/2. Both are bound to be heavily involved if their countries are to progress to July’s final in Berlin.

Pre tournament favourites England are unbeaten in their eight competitive matches since losing in the Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup to France. Gareth Southgate’s side have won seven of those games, beating the likes of Italy home and away in the process.

Meanwhile hosts Germany’s form over the last 18 months has been inconsistent at best but it’s worth remembering that as they have not taken a part in the qualifying campaign, the majority of their fixtures have been friendlies. When it comes to the serious stuff, most will expect the Germans to switch up through the gears.

If you think you can predict the winner of the 2024 European Championships, enter CopyBet’s Prediction Challenge by submitting your guess on their social channels.The steps for entering the challenge are very simple: