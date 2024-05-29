CopyBet Prediction Challenge: Win your 23/24 Champions League shirt of choice by correctly predicting Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

The 2024 Champions League final has arrived and it sees 1997 winners Borussia Dortmund go head to head with 14 time champions Real Madrid, the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Few would have predicted that Borussia Dortmund would be lining up at Wembley for the biggest game in club football and in the competition’s outright betting market, the Germans were priced up at a lengthy 33/1 by sportsbook CopyBet before their first group stage game.

In contrast, only Manchester City at 9/4 were shorter odds than the 15/2 that Real Madrid were listed at when the opening round of fixtures got underway back in September of last year. With potentially just 90 minutes now standing between one of these two sides and European glory, Real are 3/10 to lift the trophy and Dortmund are 12/5.

CopyBet are adding to the excitement in the build up to Saturday night’s match by offering a Champions League shirt prize if you can successfully predict the score of this mouthwatering fixture. The last time the two sides met, during the 2017/18 campaign, Real Madrid ran out 3-2 winners in the Bernabeu and 3-1 victors in Germany.

The Spaniards have only tasted defeat once in their last seven games against Dortmund and even then, the men from Madrid triumphed on aggregate over the two legs. Each of the last four meetings between these two footballing giants have seen over 3.5 goals scored. That trend to continue in the final is on offer at 17/10.

Niclas Fullkrug and Donyell Malen are the biggest goal threats for Edin Terzić’s team. German Fullkrug has 15 in all competitions and netted in the semi final against PSG, while Dutchman Malen also has 15 so far this season for club and country but has only found the net once in the Champions League. Fullkrug is 10/3 to score at anytime in the 90 minutes and Malen is 11/1 to be first scorer.

For Madrid, the goals have come from all areas of the team and semi final hero Joselu has bagged 20 goals in all competitions this season, including four in his last four games. England starlet Jude Bellingham has 25 to his name and Turkish teenager Arda Guler has been on fire in recent weeks with five goals in his last five games for the club.

Joselu is 7/4 to make a name for himself again in the final and get on the scoresheet, while Bellingham will be a popular choice at 29/20 to score anytime and could youngster Guler star on one of the biggest stages of all? The Turkey international is 11/2 to bag the final goal of the game.

It’s set to be a captivating encounter between two teams with contrasting styles and if you think you can predict the outcome of this Champions League Final clash, enter CopyBet’s Prediction Challenge by submitting your guess on their social channels.

