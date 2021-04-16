Coppinger Invitational begins tonight

Apr. 16—BLUEFIELD — The 47th Annual Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament gets under way tonight with games at Bowen Field in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Six teams separated into two 'pods' will play in this year's edition. Tonight's 6 p.m. game at Bowen will pit 'Pod B' opponents Bluefield and Summers County. Tonight's 6 p.m. game at Hunnicutt will feature a clash between 'Pod A' opponents Princeton and Shady Spring.

Saturday action will feature 6 p.m. games at Bowen and Hunnicutt. PikeView and Shady Spring will meet in a 'Pod A' game at Bowen, while Summers County will face Woodrow Wilson in a 'Pod B' game at Hunnicutt.

Action is slated to resume on Monday with another pair of 6 p.m. games. Woodrow Wilson will face Bluefield at Bowen Field while PikeView and Princeton will take each other on at Hunnicutt.

Tuesday, April 20 has been set aside as a rain date.

Bracket semifinal play is set to begin on Wednesday, April 21, with bracket seeding determined by pod play records. The top-seeded team will face No. 4 at Bowen in a 6 p.m. game, while in a concurrent 6 p.m. game at Hunnicutt, No. 2 will face No. 3.

Thursday, April 22 is set aside as a rain date.

The championship game is schedule to be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Bowen Field.

Admission is $5 per person per game. While face coverings and social distancing will be in effect, there are no set restrictions on attendance at either Coppinger Invitational ballpark venue.

