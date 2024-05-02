Copperheads take one from Trotters

May 1—The unofficial score: Anaconda 1, Plains 0, Mother Nature, 1-1.

And in the end, Ma Nature was the big "winner" Saturday as Anaconda's Lady Copperheads came to town and scored a 19-4 win over Plains. A second scheduled game, against Deer Lodge, was rained out by the nature lady as heavy, off-and-on showers swept through the Plains area.

Anaconda broke loose for six runs in the top of the first inning at Plains field. The Lady Copperheads pounded out five hits in the first inning in their opening turn at the plate.

However, Plains came back in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own as the clouds above grew darker and more ominous.

The first three batters for the Trotters reached base safely to lead off the bottom of the first as the home girls slapped out three hits to cut into the Anaconda lead.

But the visitors struck back in the top of inning number two, scoring six more runs on zero hits and padding their lead to 12-3. Anaconda then added seven more runs in the top of the third, building a 19-3 lead.

Plains pushed across a solo run in the bottom of the fourth, but it was not enough to hold off the 15-run Mercy rule, or the volume of rain that suddenly enveloped the ballpark.

Anaconda was credited with a 19-4 win. The loss dropped Plains to 0-10 on the year, while Anaconda picked up their second win of the season to lift their record to 2-7.

The Copperheads outhit Plains 20-7 on the day.

A planned second game of the day, between Plains and Deer Lodge, was rained out after just the top half of the first inning was played before the game was called.

Next up for Plains is a trip to Thompson Falls Thursday afternoon (May 2) for their second meeting this season with Sanders County rival Thompson Falls-Noxon, which won the first game between the two last month.