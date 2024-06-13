Coppa Italia 2024-25 bracket confirmed – Roma and Inter potentially await

Now that the 2023-24 season has drawn to a close, the bracket for the 2024-25 edition of the Coppa Italia has been finalised with regards to where the big clubs are placed.

Milan’s honours board shows that they have a strange relationship with the Italian cup. Their 18 FIFA and UEFA trophies are the third highest out of any club in the world (joint with Boca Juniors and Independiente). The club have a total of 20 major international trophies, including seven European Cup/Champions League titles.

However, there is something that stands out when looking at domestic honours: the club have only won five Coppa Italia titles in the 102-year history of the competition. The last time they hoisted it was in 2003, over 20 years ago.

Milan crashed out of the Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage this season as they lost 2-1 to Atalanta at San Siro back in January, and the new head coach Paulo Fonseca simply has to do better than his predecessor Stefano Pioli did.

Given that the Coppa bracket words on seeding, Milan’s path to the final is known: they will play one of Lecce, Mantova, Torres, Sassuolo or Cittadella in the last 16, while Roma are the most likely opponents in the quarter-final.

Inter, Napoli and Lazio are on the same side of the draw so any of those could await in the semi-finals, with Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Fiorentina on the other side as potential final opponents.