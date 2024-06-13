Copman brothers defy odds, pursue pro basketball careers

Jun. 13—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland is home to about 18,000 people and isn't known for producing professional basketball players.

Jason and Justin Copman, former Allegany High and Allegany College of Maryland standouts, have proven it's possible.

Both brothers played professional basketball internationally in the 2023-24 season.

"It's awesome, I think growing up, you don't see that many people go pro, it kinda limits it in your own imagination," Justin Copman said. "It was never a specific goal for me to go pro, but I'm grateful."

Jason made his professional debut in 2022 with BC Cactus Tbilsi in the Georgian SuperLiga, the top pro league in the country of Georgia.

He led the league with 16.3 rebounds per game and finished third in steals and triple doubles.

Copman spent the 2023-24 season with Kesatria Bengawan.

The team is based in Surakarta City, also known as Solo, and plays in the Indonesian Basketball League.

"The enthusiasm from every team was pretty impressive," Jason Copman said. "Even teams that didn't have a great record, when we went to away games, they still had great crowds. People were wearing my jersey. Going to the mall, I'd run into people asking for a picture."

In 12.4 minutes, he averaged 4.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Copman said the fans in Indonesia are extremely passionate and supportive of their teams, creating a exhilarating home court advantage.

"It felt like March Madness on steroids," Jason Copman said. "If they're from a place, they're gonna support that team so hard. If you're from Pennsylvania, you might be a Boston fan. But if you're from Solo, you're for sure a Solo fan."

According to Copman, not only do the fans take rivalries serious, but so do the players.

"There was very little to no respect for each team," Jason Copman said. "Always arguments, always something personal between each player. We knew each other, we would be buddy buddy until we played, then we wouldn't talk for a couple weeks."

Copman said that around 10 to 12 players in the Indonesian Basketball League had NBA experience.

One of the most notable was Thomas Robinson, the fifth overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Sacramento Kings.

He played seven NBA seasons and has been overseas since 2018.

Copman was the area player of the year in 2016, leading the Campers to a 22-3 record.

He was the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference (AMAC) player of the year in 2016, a first-team All-Area and All-AMAC selection, and a Class 1A-2A All-State honoree.

In his senior season, he averaged 17.6 points and 14 rebounds, adding 2.3 blocks and 1.4 steals.

"As a kid, I remember seeing Donovin Vinson and Casey Roberts play, I always looked at those games like I was at a NBA game," Jason Copman said. "That was some of the craziest basketball I'd seen. They seemed like Michael Jordan or LeBron James. To be able to be one of the best players on the court in a game like that after seeing it as a kid was super cool. I hope some little kid looked at my game the way I looked at theirs."

Copman spent the next two seasons at ACM, averaging 12 points, 13 rebounds and two steals as a sophomore.

Copman finished his collegiate career at Division II Dominican College.

He was the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) defensive player of the year in 2020 along with a second-team All-CACC selection.

In his senior year, Copman averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Justin made his professional debut this season for the Drogheda Wolves in the Ireland National Basketball League.

He was a third-team All-Star, considered their version of All-NBA.

"It was great, obviously very different from America," he said. "But I'm truly grateful for the experience, Ireland has the nicest people in the world."

Copman averaged 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Wolves finished third in the National League with a 14-6 record.

Both Jason and Justin mentioned the added pressure of playing as an American overseas.

"It's a common thing, a lot of overseas teams, especially at the lower rookie leagues," Justin Copman said. "American guys are expected to be the top scorers or top rebounders. You're almost always one of the best players on the team."

As a Camper, Justin Copman shared the Area Player of the Year in 2018 with Tyler Rodeheaver from Southern.

As a senior at Alco, Copman averaged 13.6 points and 13.3 rebounds, shooting 52% from the field.

In two seasons on varsity, the Campers went 41-8 overall led by Copman.

Allegany went 15-1 in the AMAC and 7-1 in city games.

Jason and Justin played under head coach Tedd Eirich, who retired after 21 seasons this winter.

"I think out of all the coaches I've played for, he had one of the more structured systems," Justin Copman said. "I realized (in college) a lot of guys weren't taught the simple things he was heavy on. Playing for him gave me the upper hand, knowing those things on the court."

At ACM, he led NJCAA Division I as a sophomore in total rebounds and his 12.2 boards per game were also best in the nation.

He averaged a double-double with 12.3 points and 12.2 rebounds.

He went on to Gannon University before finishing his collegiate career at Dominican University.

He averaged 11.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a Charger.

Jason and Justin both plan to continue their professional careers, but even if they don't get another opportunity, they've already defied the odds.

An NCAA study in April 2020 said there's about 540,000 boy's basketball players in the United States.

Only about 18,000 played at any level of NCAA basketball, or about 3.5%.

Of the approximately 19,000 men's basketball players at any level of the NCAA, about 20% play professionally.

"I'm more than satisfied with my basketball career," Jason Copman said. "I could never play again and say I'm pretty proud of myself. I'm from Cumberland and undersized for my position. To even go to Division II is pretty unlikely for someone with those two things."

