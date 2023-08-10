Copley 2023 high school football preview

AKR 8/10 Copley FB Capsule

Copley defensive lineman Jayden Nicholas sacks Firestone quarterback Daylyn Taylor to bring up fourth down during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Copley, Ohio.

COPLEY

HEAD COACH: John Kromalic, first year

LAST YEAR: 3-8, 2-5

POSTSEASON: Division III, Region 10

RETURNING LETTERMEN (16)

Julian Bearshak, QB-WR-DB, 6-0, 160, Jr.

Aidan Bradford, OL-DL, 5-8, 240, Sr.

Harper Brooks, OL-DL, 5-8, 278, Jr.

R'monee Brown, WR-DB, 5-7, 142, Jr.

Jace Catlett, OL-DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Ricardo Childs, RB-LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.

Jordan Gachett, DB, 5-10, 150, Sr.

Stephen Lesperance, DL, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Michael Luecke, WR, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Andrew McKnight, WR-DB, 6-0, 172, So.

Jayden Nicholas, OL-DL, 5-5, 235, Sr.

Devon Nixon, WR-DL, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Jevonne Reeves, WR-DB, 5-10, 150, Sr.

Hendrix Sickels, WR-LB, 6-0, 185, So.

Dontiar "Scooby" Stanford, 6-0, 165, Jr.

Lucas Tielsch, OL-DL, 6-7, 270, So.

Copley football coach John Kromalic introduces some of his upperclassmen during the 2023 Suburban League football media day July 27 in Cuyahoga Falls.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Copley looks to bounce back after two 3-8 seasons on the heels of an 8-2 season in 2020. Copley made the Division III playoffs in all three seasons with the OHSAA's decision to expand the postseason field of teams. ... "Julian Bearshak, Devon Nixon, Ricardo Childs, Lucas Tielsch and Dontiar Stanford are five guys that should make a big impact," Kromalic said. "Most of those guys will play both ways. ... Dontiar Stanford, Jayden Nicholas, Julian Bearshak and Devon Nixon were selected as captains." ... Childs is entering this third as a starter. ... "This is a young group of guys, but they are making a lot of explosive plays and stepping up [in practices and scrimmages]," Kromalic said. "Even though they are young, I have seen a lot out of them and I expect a lot from them during the season."

Copley football coach John Kromalic during the 2023 Suburban League football media day July 27 in Cuyahoga Falls.

WHAT'S NEW: Kromalic was promoted to head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator at Copley for the past two seasons under former coach Jake Parsons. Kromalic is a 2014 graduate of Copley, where he played quarterback. He also has previous assistant coaching experience at Brecksville and Nordonia. ... Bearshak steps into the starting quarterback position that was previously occupied by DaOne Owens, who left Copley and transferred to Massillon on Feb. 16. Owens was the centerpiece of Copley’s offense last season. He completed 195 of 336 passes for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran 167 times for 1,422 yards and 17 TDs. ... Kromalic is happy with how his players are improving as student-athletes. .... "Josh Hackley, who owns the HackSawFit Athletes fitness gym, runs our weight lifting program," Kromalic said. "He is our new strength and conditioning coach. ... Our competition has been good. We are competing everyday in practice."

OUTLOOK: Copley earned wins over Firestone, Cuyahoga Falls and Revere last season. ... Copley's offense has scored points regularly the past two seasons, but the defense has also allowed points regularly the past two seasons. ... Kromalic said Childs and junior Tony Cox are go-to running backs. Stanford and McKnight are stepping into larger roles at wide receiver with Bearshak at quarterback. ... The defense figures to be led by Childs, Stanford, Sickels and Lesperance. ... "We are comfortable in our offense of being an up-tempo and spread team," Kromalic said. "The big adjustments are coming on the defensive side of the football with an entirely new staff. That relentless attitude of making tackles, swarming to the football and being involved in everything has been huge this offseason. That is our biggest thing that I think we will see a lot of improvement on this season."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio high school football: Copley 2023 preview