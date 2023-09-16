Coperr Reid, Bailey Blanton named homecoming king, queen at Troup

Sep. 16—TROUP — Homecoming 2023 was celebrated Friday evening at Tiger Stadium on the campus of Troup High School where Cooper Reid was presented as Homecoming King and Bailey Blanton was named as Homecoming Queen.

It was an extra-special night in Troup with Reid, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a Tiger football game a little more than a year ago, in attendance.

Tiger Stadium was adorned with various signs, banners, t-shirts and even some specially made homecoming mums in honor and in support of Reid.

The Tiger football improved to 4-0 by beating Omaha Paul Pewitt 56-20 in the homecoming football game.