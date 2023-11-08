Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Manchester United travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages tonight as they continue their journey towards finishing in the qualifying spots of Group A.

The Red Devils come into the match sitting third in the table behind leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Galatasaray. Those clubs face each other in this evening’s other Group A clash.

Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s last ditch penalty save ensured Erik ten Hag’s men defeated Copenhagen last time out in the Champions League but United have dipped in form since. Two embarrassing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle mounted pressure on the manager but the ended that poor run with a fortunate 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Should United pick up anything less than three points this evening they will face an uphill battle to progress through the group. Beating Copenhagen would be a big step in settling the side into a winning mindset but defeat would raise more questions about the leadership group.

Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Copenhagen vs Manchester United live

Copenhagen host Manchester United in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm

United defeated the Danish side 1-0 in dramatic clash at Old Trafford

Three points would give United a realistic chance of reaching the knockout rounds

FC København - Manchester United FC

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester United

18:05 , Mike Jones

Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday 8 November at 8pm GMT at the Parken Stadium.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm GMT, TNT Sports can be streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United travel to Copenhagen for a crucial clash that could decide whether they remain in the European top-flight.

United defeated the Danish side 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to Harry Maguire’s headed effort and Andre Onana’s late penalty save. Another victory is a must this evening and could see the Red Devils move up to second in the table should they pull it off.

Copenhagen proved that they are more than a match for United though and will be difficult to break down at home. Marcus Rashford could return to help United’s cause and Harry Maguire is fit to start after taking a knock to the head against Fulham at the weekend.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.