Copenhagen vs Man Utd LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as United collapse after Rashford red card

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes received a huge blow as Erik ten Hag’s side twice blew a lead following Marcus Rashford’s red card before super sub Roony Bardghji sealed a bonkers 4-3 win for Copenhagen.

A fortnight on from injecting hope into a faltering continent campaign by narrowly beating the Danish champions, Parken witnessed a scarcely believable comeback that leaves the Red Devils bottom of Group A.

Rasmus Hojlund’s brace had put United in control against his former club, but Rashford’s red card sparked an incredible turnaround as Copenhagen’s pre-match tifo reading “your theatre of nightmares” proved prescient.

This first half was as dramatic as it was action-packed. Hojlund’s third minute opener at the end of a fine team move was followed by several breaks in play, before the Copenhagen native scored his second and was denied a hat-trick.

Things soon spectacularly unravelled for United. Rashford was sent off for catching Elias Jelert after a VAR review, with Mohamed Elyounoussi scoring before Diogo Goncalves levelled from the spot after a Harry Maguire handball.

A wild first half was followed by a pulsating second period. Skipper Bruno Fernandes’ penalty put United back ahead, only for Lukas Lerager to level again and substitute Bardghji to seal an incredible Copenhagen victory.

Manchester United’s latest farce leaves them facing an early Champions League exit

87’ GOAL! - Bardghji scores late winner to sink United (CPH 4-3 MUN)

83’ GOAL! - Lerager equalises late on for the hosts (CPH 3-3 MUN)

69’ GOAL! - Fernandes drills home a penalty to put United ahead (CPH 2-3 MUN)

53’ SAVE! - Onana dives low to deny Vavro (CPH 2-2 MUN)

45+9’ GOAL! - Goncalves scores the penalty after Maguire’s handball (CPH 2-2 MUN)

45’ GOAL! - Elyounoussi pokes the ball home to claw one back (CPH 1-2 MUN)

41 RED CARD! - Rashford dismissed after VAR review (CPH 0-2 MUN)

39’ CHANCE! - Hojlund comes close to a hat-trick but puts his effort wide (CPH 0-2 MUN)

28’ GOAL! - A second goal for Hojlund comes from a counter-attack (CPH 0-2 MUN)

3’ GOAL! - Hojlund taps in from McTominay’s low pass (CPH 0-1 MUN)

FC København 4 - 3 Manchester United FC

Reaction from Rasmus Hojlund:

22:51 , Mike Jones

“Of course we started very well, we controlled the game until the red card and that changed the game of course.

“If you don’t look at result and focus on the first 20 minutes, we did quite well.

“We switched off a little bit. We didn’t think we would play with one man down. It gave them belief, I know how the crowd can help the team out. It gave them a big boost.

“We did quite good in the beginning of second half, we were composed on the ball. It is unfortunate we are here with zero points.”

Manchester United’s latest farce leaves them facing an early Champions League exit

22:38 , Mike Jones

Worse than a defeat that could decide Manchester United’s Champions League season, this was almost multiple losses in one as Erik ten Hag’s hapless side found new ways to just collapse. Twice. An evening that had almost everything left United with nothing, and looking so unconvincing. It wasn’t quite defeat from the jaws of victory but farce from the semblance of competence. United somehow lost 4-3 in Copenhagen to leave themselves in danger of going out at the group stage for the third time in eight years. They are currently bottom of the group, but that only comes after they just bottomed out. United had been leading mere minutes from the end of normal time in both halves and, incredibly, twice went in behind. The second was of course the one that mattered, as Ten Hag’s side disappeared from view to the soundtrack of raucously celebrating Copenhagen fans. This was one of the greatest nights of their history. It was one of United’s most miserable recent results, which is saying something.

There were mitigating factors, such as Marcus Rashford’s contentious red card, but they don’t fully explain this. It is why the word “somehow” does a lot of the heavy lifting here, in the way United’s ponderous midfield didn’t.

The blunt truth was that this brought together many of the problems Ten Hag has been enduring from this season. Above anything, beyond the lack of tactical idea, there was the lack of conviction.

That’s where the biggest issue lies. It just should never have got to this in the modern Champions League against a club as moderately resourced as Copenhagen.

Manchester United’s latest farce leaves them facing an early Champions League exit

Full-time! Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd

22:08 , Mike Jones

90+5 mins: The whistle goes! Manchester United have been beaten in Copenhagen. Marcus Rashford’s red card was the game’s turning point but it was a young teenage star named Roony who decided matters.

The defeat is a huge setback for United but they’re not out of the Champions League just yet. Tougher games against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich are to come but Erik ten Hag’s men have a mountain to climb.

Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd

22:04 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: A long ball forward drops for an enterprising Harry Maguire who puts his foot through the ball and rattles the crossbar with his strike from the edge of the box.

That was close.

Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd

22:02 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be five minutes of added time to play in Denmark. Manchester United are appealing for another handball in the box but this one doesn’t get through a VAR check.

GOAL! Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd (Bardghji, 87’)⚽️

22:00 , Mike Jones

87 mins: Roony Bardghji! The teenager seemingly wins the game for Copenhagen.

After a fine save from Andre Onana, the hosts regain possession. The ball is swung quickly back into the box, a flick on drops the ball to Bardghji who powers it into the back of the net!

Copenhagen 3-3 Man Utd

21:58 , Mike Jones

86 mins: Mason Mount is now on the pitch in place of Rasmus Hojlund. Copenhagen are the team pushing for the winner, they’ve got the advantage and have twice broken down United’s defence.

GOAL! Copenhagen 3-3 Man Utd (Lerager, 83’)⚽️

21:55 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Late drama. Lukas Lerager, who gave away the penalty, makes a fine run in behind Diogo Dalot and meets a cross that comes over to the far post.

He volleys it past Andre Onana and Copenhagen are level again!

Copenhagen 2-3 Man Utd

21:53 , Mike Jones

81 mins: A wonderful press from Garnacho wins Man Utd a corner. Bruno Fernandes takes his time sweeping a plethora of objects off the pitch before setting the ball into place.

He eventually whips the ball into the box and Grabara comes to claim the ball. Maguire nudges him and the goalkeeper spills the ball, the defender puts it into the back of the net but the whistle has already gone for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Copenhagen 2-3 Man Utd

21:49 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Manchester United are likely to face a lot of action inside their own final third as the match heads to it’s conclusion.

Bruno Fernandes wins a corner ball and nods it away but Rasmus Falk whips it back into the box. Scott McTominay leaps highest and gets the ball clear this time.

Copenhagen 2-3 Man Utd

21:47 , Mike Jones

75 mins: 15 minutes to play in Copenhagen. Galatasaray are also losing to Bayern Munich in Group A’s other contest meaning United are second in the table as it stands.

Can they see this game out?

Copenhagen 2-3 Man Utd

21:43 , Mike Jones

72 mins: The way this game has been refereed, anything that strikes the arm in the box is likely to be given as a penalty. United need to bear that in mind as they look to close out this game.

GOAL! Copenhagen 2-3 Man Utd (Fernandes, 69’)⚽️

21:41 , Mike Jones

69 mins: Pick that one out.

Bruno Fernandes smashes this spot kick into the back of the net and United have the lead with 20 minutes to go in this game. Is that the luck they need?

Penalty to Manchester United!

21:39 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

67 mins: VAR is checking a potential handball. Bruno Fernandes floats a free kick into the box and finds Harry Maguire. He nods the ball onto the outstretched arm of Lukas Lerager.

The referee is called over to the monitor and watches the replays. He points to the spot.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:36 , Mike Jones

65 mins: Amrabat loses the ball in midfield and it comes quickly up to Bardghji who checks to the left and blasts a shot high and wide.

United are starting to tire it seems but they earn a rest as Denis Vavro fouls Rasmus Hojlund.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:35 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Copenhagen get the ball into the box and Elyounoussi nods it down to Viktor Claesson. He shoots and sees his effort blocked at the near post by Harry Maguire.

The defence is holding firm since half-time but there’s a long way to go in this game.

Roony Bardghji replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi for the home side.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:32 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played in Denmark now and everything is as it was. United are being more cautious, Copenhagen seem worried about the counter-attacking threat.

A spark of creativity may be needed to open up this game.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:29 , Mike Jones

56 mins: Copenhagen seem a little lost in the final third as United defend with pretty much the entire team. There aren’t many options for them inside the box and a cross from the left sails straight out of play.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:23 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Save! Denis Vavro drills a long ranged effort towards the Man Utd goal and forces Andre Onana into a low save down to his right.

The goalkeeper making no mistakes there.

Vavro could have done better though, Copenhagen have the numbers and just need patience to break down United.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:22 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Harry Maguire tries to provide a bit of impetus into the United attack but lifts his cross field pass over the head of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and out of play.

Copenhagen now put together their first period of possession in this half. United drop back immediately.

Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:19 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Manchester United look to maintain possession early in this second half. They’re knocking the ball around the defence and looking for openings that aren’t likely to appear with Copenhagen having a man advantage.

Second half! Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:17 , Mike Jones

Sofyan Amrabat is introduced for Manchester United replacing Christian Eriksen in midfield. It’s a more defensive move from Erik ten Hag meaning the visitors will utilise the counter-attack more.

HT Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:15 , Mike Jones

Owen Hargreaves, speaking to TNT Sports on Marcus Rashford’s red card: “No, not in a million years. Marcus is just trying to put his leg in front of the ball.

“He’s not even looking at the ball. When you see a still as a referee, it looks horrendous. It’s not malicious, it’s not serious foul play.”

Paul Scholes added: “I think that’s where the understanding of the referee has to come into it. It’s an accident. He’s trying to plant his foot and protect the ball.”

HT Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:12 , Mike Jones

Man Utd are the first side to score two goals, have a player sent off, and concede a penalty in the first half of a Champions League match since Bayern Munich against Man City in November 2014.

HT Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:08 , Mike Jones

Rasmus Hojlund’s two goals in half an hour briefly put Manchester United ahead by two in a game for only the second time this season.

Can Hojlund score again and rescue this match?

HT Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:04 , Mike Jones

It was all going so well for Manchester United. They looked in a different class through the first part of the half. Rasmus Hojlund socred twice and they seemed comfortable in possession.

Then things went wrong.

(via REUTERS)

Half-time! Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd

21:00 , Mike Jones

45+13 mins: A late corner for Copenhagen ends the first half but it’s easily cleared by Manchester United. The whistle goes to end a bonkers first 45 minutes with Manchester United down to 10-men and needing at least one more goal to win this game.

What is going to happen in the second half?

GOAL! Copenhagen 2-2 Man Utd (Goncalves, 45+9’)⚽️

20:55 , Mike Jones

45+9 mins: Diogo Goncalves is the penalty taker. Andre Onana famously saved a penalty in the previous fixture between these teams but he dives the wrong way this time.

Goncalves slots it into the bottom corner and the hosts are level.

Penalty to Copenhagen!

20:54 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen 1-2 Man Utd

45+7 mins: Things are quickly going wrong for Manchester United. Harry Maguire is flagged for a handball inside the box and the hosts have the chance to equalise before half-time.

Copenhagen 1-2 Man Utd

20:53 , Mike Jones

45+6 mins: Andre Onana is now playing quite far out of his area when United pile men up the pitch. He’s there to limit the opportunities to counter-attack.

The visitors also have plenty of men back to defend when Copenhagen come forward. Erik ten Hag may chose to switch things up at the break.

Copenhagen 1-2 Man Utd

20:49 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: There are 13 minutes of added time to play after all the stoppages in this first half. Copenhagen are a totally changed team after that ridiculous red card.

Manchester United are in a fight now. Can they keep their lead in tact for near to an hour?

GOAL! Copenhagen 1-2 Man Utd (Elyounoussi, 45’)⚽️

20:48 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Peter Ankersen bombs forward on the right wing before swinging a cross into the box. Elias Jelert is free on the far side and pulls the ball back into the middle with a volley.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is on hand to turn the ball into the back of the net and Copenhagen have a lifeline.

RED CARD! Rashford is sent off!

20:45 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen 0-2 Man Utd

41 mins: Marcus Rashford is dismissed! As part of his recovery of the ball in his own half, he stands on the ankle of Elias Jelert whose ankle gives way.

VAR looks at the incident and calls the referee over to the monitor. The official watches the replays and decides there is enough danger in Rashford’s tackle to send him off!

Copenhagen 0-2 Man Utd

20:42 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Close! United are blistering on the counter-attack. Marcus Rashford recovers the ball deep in his own half and sends the ball up to Bruno Fernandes.

The captain brings the ball through the middle before slipping it up to Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund takes the ball into the left side of the box and shoots but bobbles his effort wide of the far post.

Copenhagen 0-2 Man Utd

20:40 , Mike Jones

38 mins: This has been a comfortbale first half for the visitors who have been allowed to maintain possession, push forward and work the areas near the home side’s penalty area.

Copenhagen need to muster a bit of fight and gusto from somewhere.

Copenhagen 0-2 Man Utd

20:38 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Manchester United continue to impress as a chance comes to Harry Maguire but his headed effort is kept out by Kamil Grabara.

Five attempts on target, two goals.

GOAL! Copenhagen 0-2 Man Utd (Hojlund, 28’)⚽️

20:31 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Rasmus Hojlund again!

Bruno Fernandes intercepts the ball as Copenhagen press forward. United quickly counter with Fernandes sliding the ball over to Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho sprints into the box and shoots but Kamil Grabara parries the first effort away. The ball falls perfectly to Hojlund though who taps it home with ease.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:27 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Close! Copenhagen are starting to find their feet in the game. An attack comes down the right wing before a low curling pass flies across the box and almost reaches Mohamed Elyounoussi.

He looks for the first time shot but Andre Onana sprints off his line and smothers the ball before the forward gets there. Strong goalkeeping.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:22 , Mike Jones

19 mins: The game has been paused for around four minutes while the medical staff inside the ground dela with the emergency in the stands.

As the game continues, United come down the left side before Christian Eriksen whips a ball forward to Bruno Fernandes.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Erik ten Hag is being forced into an early substitution as Jonny Evans has gone down with a knock. Raphael Varane is introduced in his place but there’s another break in play.

It seems a fan in the stands need some medical attention.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:14 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Manchester United face their first real test as Copenhagen sweep forward down the inside left channel. The hosts send the ball to Rasmus Falk who lets fly from outside the box and draws a low save out of Andre Onana.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:12 , Mike Jones

10 mins: There’s a slight pause in play as a pitch invader comes sprinting out. It’s dealt with quickly and the game goes on.

A pitch invader has run on with a Palestinian flag.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: These early stages belong to Manchester United. They’re dictating the play and the tempo, knocking the ball back to Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans who slowly build from the back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made a few decent runs up the pitch already and is proving to be an able support for Marcus Rashford. He can’t keep the most recent pass in play mind you and the ball bobbles out of play.

Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd

20:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: That is the perfect start Manchester United were hoping for. The first real attack the put together and now they’re in front. A second goal would help them massively and feed more confidence into the team.

They need to stay switched on though. United have a recent tendancy to concede just after scoring.

GOAL! Copenhagen 0-1 Man Utd (Hojlund, 3’)⚽️

20:06 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Man Utd move the ball nicely around the backline, they play it around the Copenhagen press and look confident on the ball which is a strong early sign.

Diogo Dalot brings the ball down the left wing and slots it inside to Bruno Fernandes who sweeps the ball wide to the opposite side of the pitch for Marcus Rashford.

He slots in Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the overlap who finds Scott McTominay making a run from deep. The midfielder squares the ball across the face of goal where Rasmus Hojlund taps it home.

What a start!

Kick off! Copenhagen 0-0 Man Utd

20:02 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen get the ball rolling for this crucial Champions League game. Marcus Rashford is starting on the right side with Alejandro Garncacho on the left.

There’s an early shout for handball against Harry Maguire in the penalty area but nothing comes from it.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Bruno Fernandes leads out the Manchester United team. They know what they have to do tonight. Three points is a must if they want to have a chance of staying in the Champions League.

How will they get on?

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:53 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen coach, Jacob Neestrup, speaking to TNT Sports before kick off: “We need to create a good performance, but we need points on the table for us.

“It’s a big pressure but we can manage. Since we were at Old Trafford, we have won three more games in a row. We have confidence; we believe in ourselves big time.

“But, at the same time, we have the biggest respect for our opponents. They have class players in every position on the pitch, but we have a belief we can do it.”

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:50 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have only won one of their last seven away games in the Champions League (D2 L4), with that one victory coming at Villarreal in November 2021 under Michael Carrick soon after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

For Christian Eriksen, Man United’s trip to Copenhagen is a homecoming with a difference

19:45 , Mike Jones

It is a homecoming with a difference: not to the place where it all started, but to the ground where it almost finished. Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the Parken Stadium pitch at Euro 2020. His life could have ended, yet he is almost two years into a comeback. And it remains remarkable that Eriksen has returned to play for one of the game’s biggest clubs (Manchester United’s recent travails aside), at a World Cup, and in the Champions League.

Eriksen has appeared at the Parken Stadium since, most recently in a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan three weeks ago. Now, once again, Denmark’s national ground will welcome arguably the greatest Danish footballer since Peter Schmeichel and the Laudrup brothers. Also there will be the most-expensive-ever Danish footballer, with the £72m Rasmus Hojlund alongside Eriksen in United’s ranks.

Eriksen might be there from the start this time. Erik ten Hag might have erred in United’s meeting with FC Copenhagen two weeks ago, initially benching Eriksen for a first half where the Danish champions were the more impressive side. But with a practised assurance in possession, a Dane helped his side assume the initiative thereafter.

Christian Eriksen’s trip to Copenhagen is a homecoming with a difference

Manchester United must pass Copenhagen test to stop their Champions League rot

19:40 , Mike Jones

Over the last few weeks, in what has been a highly pressurised period in games, the Manchester United squad have noted a shift in training. Erik ten Hag has been doing a conspicuous amount of fitness work. Some players feel this has been more of a focus than tactical sessions.

Critics and opposition analysts might well say that’s obvious, given that even FC Copenhagen dominated the ball for long periods of that Champions League-saving win at Old Trafford. One of the themes of the season has been how United just haven’t played anything close to Ten Hag’s supposed tactical ideal. Many of the recent games have actually been reminiscent of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time, especially in how individual inspiration has brought wins out of unconvincing collective displays.

That’s also why their fitness work may be important. Durability has been one of the few current qualities keeping United going, and may well prevent Ten Hag from emulating Solskjaer in another way. It may stop them from going out in the group stage again, just as they did in 2020-21.

Manchester United must pass Copenhagen test to stop their Champions League rot

How things stand in Group A

19:35 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich have a perfect record after three rounds and will take a step closer to reaching the final at Wembley if they win at home to Galatasaray tonight. A draw would also likely seal their place the round of 16.

Manchester United are still in the mix despite losing two of their three games, while FC Copenhagen will do their hopes of progressing the world of good if they seal the points.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:30 , Mike Jones

In the previous encounters Manchester United beat Copenhagen in the one-off Europa League quarter-final in Cologne, although it took extra time to finally divide the sides with Bruno Fernandes scoring the only goal in the 95th minute.

The clubs’ only other meetings before this season came in the 2006/07 Champions League.

United won 3-0 at Old Trafford, ended up topping the group and went on to reach the semi-finals, while Copenhagen finished fourth with seven points.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:25 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen are fourth in Group A having collected just one point from their three games – from a 2-2 Matchday 1 draw at Galatasaray in which they conceded two late goals.

The Danish champions were beaten 2-1 at home by Bayern in their first home game on Matchday 2.

Jacob Neestrup: Parken atmosphere is 100 times more intense than Old Trafford

19:20 , Mike Jones

FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup has warned Manchester United the atmosphere at Parken will be 100 times more intense than Old Trafford ahead of Wednesday’s key Champions League clash.

Harry Maguire’s header and Andre Onana’s stoppage-time spot-kick save secured Erik ten Hag’s stumbling Red Devils a much-needed 1-0 victory against the Danish champions a fortnight ago.

It was a crucial win having lost their first two Group A games to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, but United must now build on that triumph in Copenhagen.

Jacob Neestrup: Parken atmosphere is 100 times more intense than Old Trafford

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:15 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen’s boss Jacob Neestrup insists tonight’s match won’t be easy for Manchester United and says that the atmosphere will be hostile inside the Parken Stadium.

"For me, it’s not about hope. For me, it’s about strong belief that we can get a result," said Neestrup. "I think the game over 95 minutes [at Old Trafford] was totally equal and I expect the same tomorrow.

"What can they expect? When I stepped into Old Trafford then I felt the historical atmosphere, but you can’t compare Old Trafford with Parken because the intensity is times 100 in terms of what we played in two weeks ago.

"Then this is a standard (that), for me, is way above Premier League, to be honest."

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United claimed their first victory of the 2023/24 Champions League with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on 24 October,

Harry Maguire scored the only goal in the 72nd minute though Andre Onana was fored to make an injury-time penalty save from to deny Jordan Larsson an equaliser.

Those three points were United’s first in this season’s competition after defeats at Bayern München (3-4) and at home to Galatasaray (2-3).

They are now only one point behind the Turkish team.

Ten Hag hoping for a strong work ethic from his players

19:05 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is looking for a big effort from his star players at Parken tonight and says that only by giving it everything on the pitch can the team be successful.

He told TNT Sports: “The work ethic has to always be good. That is the foundation to get good results. That was the case against Fulham – you look to reward it, and you make your luck then by scoring a goal in added time.

“It can be a good atmosphere here [in Copenhagen]. So we have to be ready for that. But also stay calm, composed, and on the ball, so that we can dictate the game.”

Manchester United star hits out at ‘malicious’ rumours after missing win at Fulham

19:00 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford has attacked an unofficial Manchester United fan channel for ‘spreading malicious rumours’ surrounding the relationship between the player and the club.

The Manchester United forward chose to go out to the nightclub Chinawhite to celebrate his birthday after his team’s 0-3 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday 29 October.

His celebrations were branded “unacceptable” by manager Erik ten Hag. The manager said: “I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologised and that is it. For us it is an internal matter.” Ten Hag added that Rashford was “very motivated to put things right” and “totally with us”.

Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘malicious’ rumours after missing Man Utd victory

Copenhagen starting XI

18:59 , Mike Jones

Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Subs: Sander, Dithmer, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, O. Hojlund, Bardghi, Froholdt

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

18:55 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United’s top scorer in 2022/23 with 30 goals across all competitions, but has only netted once this season as part of a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September.

(PA)

Manchester United team changes

18:50 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag makes just on change to the team that defeated Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend. Marcus Rashford returns to the starting XI with Antony dropping to the bench.

Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof are both named as substitutes.

Manchester United line-up

18:47 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial

United boosted by Lindelof return

18:40 , Mike Jones

Defender Victor Lindelof is back in the squad for tonight’s match having also missed Saturday’s game at Fulham.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after recovering from injury while the could be some action for 19-year-old Omari Forson who has travelled with the team.

Casemiro is sidelined with a hamstring issue while defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long term absentees.

Rashford ready to face Copenhagen

18:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says that Marcus Rashford is 100% ready to face Copenhagen tonight after the forward missed United’s Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.

The 26-year-old picked up a knock in training which kept him out of the last match but has returned to United’s squad for their trip to Denmark.

Rashford is part of a struggling forward line for the Red Devils having only scored one goal in 14 games so far but Ten Hag is backing him to return to form.

“100%. (He) missed one game with a small knock.” answered Ten Hag when asked if Rashford will be ready to go. "He’s investing hard work in training to get back into form,

"Marcus is very committed to Manchester United."

Manchester United receive devastating Casemiro injury update

18:30 , Mike Jones

Casemiro is set to miss a key stretch of Manchester United’s season after Erik ten Hag revealed the midfielder will be sidelined with a hamstring injury until after Christmas.

The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for form and fitness in his second season since his eye-catching switch to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

Casemiro sustained an ankle injury on Brazil duty last month and returned against Newcastle last Wednesday, only to be taken off at half-time of the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat.

Manchester United receive devastating Casemiro injury update

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

18:25 , Mike Jones

It looks as though tonight’s hosts are ready for the game. Will Copenhagen shock Erik ten Hag’s men or can Man Utd make it back-to-back wins?

Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

Despite Manchester United’s recent form, it is still hard to look past them against the team bottom of Group A. Copenhagen will put up a strong fight and could challenge United’s shaky defence but Erik ten Hag’s men will come good and keep their Champions League campaign on track.

Copenhagen 1-2 Manchester United.

Copenhagen vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

FC Copenhagen XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Man Utd early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have had a host of injury issues so far this season, and the club are likely to continue to be without Casemiro for the match, but Marcus Rashford could be included in the squad after only being ruled out of the Fulham game by a late fitness test.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are all on the long-term injury list however and will not be included.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United travel to Copenhagen for a crucial clash that could decide whether they remain in the European top-flight.

United defeated the Danish side 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to Harry Maguire’s headed effort and Andre Onana’s late penalty save. Another victory is a must this evening and could see the Red Devils move up to second in the table should they pull it off.

Copenhagen proved that they are more than a match for United though and will be difficult to break down at home. Marcus Rashford could return to help United’s cause and Harry Maguire is fit to start after taking a knock to the head against Fulham at the weekend.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.