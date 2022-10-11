Man City’s 10 men held by Copenhagen after Gomez red card (video)

A VAR-awarded red card hampered Manchester City’s goal of staying perfect in UEFA Champions League Group G on Tuesday, as Copenhagen drew the Premier League champions 0-0 in Denmark.

Erling Haaland started the game on the bench and did not enter as a substitute, thanks in part to Sergio Gomez’s 30th minute red card.

Gomez fouled a man on the edge of the box and VAR determined that it was a professional foul by a last man back, dooming City to an hour-plus with 10 players.

The sending-off came after Rodri had a glorious goal taken off the board by a handball in the buildup, and after Riyad Mahrez had a Manuel Akanji-won penalty saved by Kamil Grabara.

City still held 59 percent of the ball and took 14 of the match’s 20 shots, with four on target and four blocked by Copenhagen.

Haaland had scored twice (and helped to cause an own goal) in the first-leg victory at Etihad Stadium, with Riyad Mahrez (penalty kick) and Julian Alvarez also getting on the scoresheet.

Manchester City sits atop the group with 10 points, while Copenhagen climbs into third with two points. Borussia Dortmund has six points and Sevilla one heading into their 3pm ET kickoff in Germany.

Sergio Gomez red card video

CITY ARE DOWN TO 10 MEN. 🟥 Sergio Gómez has been sent off. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQCAWeh7t0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 11, 2022

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:45 pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+

Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines + in-form players to keep an eye on

Without question, there is no bigger story in world football this season than Haaland’s remarkable start to life at Manchester City. The Norwegian superstar, still only 22 years old, has 20 goals in his first 12 games (15 in 9 in the PL; 5 in 3 in the UCL). He has scored at least one goal (18 total) in each of his last nine appearances for Man City (all competitions), including three hat tricks (all in the PL) and a pair of braces (both in the UCL). Haaland has turned the very top of club football world into his own personal playground. As ever, the Champions League trophy is the end all be all for Guardiola and Co., the last remaining piece of the puzzle for the Man City dynasty.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

