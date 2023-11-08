Is Copenhagen v Man Utd on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United halted a poor run of form with a win at Fulham (EPA)

Manchester United take on Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday as they bid to finish in the qualifying places of Group A.

Erik ten Hag’s side sit third in the group, six points behind Bayern Munich in top spot, and one point behind second-placed Galatasaray.

United were able to end a poor run of form with a fortunate 1-0 over Fulham on Saturday, although it had looked for most of the game like they might be about to lose out again.

Wednesday will offer another chance for Ten Hag to restore some pride to the club who go into the match eighth in the Premier League table and with pressure building on the manager, especially following last week’s 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

When is it?

Manchester United take on FC Copenhagen in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday 8 November at 8pm GMT at the Parken Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm GMT, TNT Sports can be streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Team news

Manchester United have had a host of injury issues so far this season, and the club are likely to continue to be without Casemiro for the match, but Marcus Rashford could be included in the squad after only being ruled out of the Fulham game by a late fitness test.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are all on the long-term injury list however and will not be included.

Predicted line up

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Odds

Copenhagen 11/4

Draw 21/10

Manchester United 8/11

Prediction

Despite United’s recent form, it is still hard to look past them against the team bottom of Group A. Copenhagen 1-2 Manchester United.