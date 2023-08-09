Copan and Wesleyan Christian flourishing with high turnout to open football practice

Two years ago, Copan High School football coach Marshall Foreman barely had enough players to compete in eight-man football.

Training camp 2023, however, tells a much happier tale.

Foreman welcomed 16 players to Monday’s first practice — with a few more potential team members absent due to summer vacations.

“Everybody looked good,” Foreman said. “Everyone played with such high energy. … Several kids did good.”

Meanwhile, Wesleyan Christian School, another eight-man program in Washington County, boasted an impressive turnout Monday with 21 players with perhaps a couple more to arrive later in camp.

These numbers are significant against the backdrop of recent history. In 2017, Copan didn’t even field a team due to too few players.

In 2018, Wesleyan Christian and Copan forged a co-op agreement to compete as one squad in order to have a football season. Copan had to join forces in 2019 with South Coffeyville, while WCS suited up just enough athletes to field its own team.

But, the two programs are now flourishing in numbers, compared to two or three seasons ago.

The WCS Mustangs have been flourishing, period.

They are coming off back-to-back playoff seasons of 8-4 and 10-2, respectively, including a district title in 2022. The expectations for 2023 also are set high, especially with veteran head coach Kurt Cloud welcoming back his most productive players from 2022, with the exception of one transfer to Bartlesville.

“We did a lot of conditioning (in Monday’s opening session,” Cloud said. “There’s not a lot of stuff you can do in helmets … other than drills and throwing the ball around.”

But, with his high amount of players and wealth of skill players, the Mustangs still appear poised to carve out a wide winning swath through the regular season and playoffs.

Following are some of the practice Day One highlights for both programs.

Abundance of targets

Each team boasts strong throwing arms in senior Ty Cloud (WCS) and sophomore Kane Foreman (Copan).

They won’t lack receiving options.

Copan’s corral of talented pass catchers includes junior Karson Woodworth and sophomore Shooter Brewington lining up at the receiver slots and sophomores Weston O’Rourke and Teagan Caron running routes out of the backfield.

The Mustangs also could cause several opposing defensive coordinators sleepless nights.

Veterans penciled in a receiver are Kael Siemers, Carson Tennison and Mason Jensen.

“We’ve also got some young (inexperienced) kids that might play receiver,” including senior Aden Hart and sophomore Forest Cook,” coach Cloud added.

Move-in boost

Copan welcomed an unexpected gift with the arrival of an athlete who transferred from Las Vegas.

But, he hasn’t played for a few years and might take a while to snap into grid sync, Foreman said.

The incoming player has the athletic skills to contribute in a meaningful way.

“He has pretty good speed and pretty good hands,” Foreman said. “I think he’ll be a wide receiver and defensive back.”

Weather break

Cloud expressed gratitude for the relatively cooler temperatures (high 80s) compared to recent weeks stuck in the 100s and high 90s.

“We got a great day of acclimation on Monday,” he said. “It was good not worrying about the heat. It looks like we’ll have another day of cool weather before it heats up again.”

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Copan, Wesleyan Christian see high turnout to open football practice