Copan romps to milestone win; WCS and Barnsdall also win big in Bartlesville-area football

Following is a roundup of how Bartlesville-area Class 3A and smaller high school football teams fared in Week 8.

Copan 74, Watts 22

A sweet song of anticipation continues to swell for the Copan High School football eight-man team.

It's been 13 seasons since the Hornets earned a playoff spot, but with Thursday's 74-22 dissection of the Watts High Engineers, Copan leaped to a 3-2 record in District C-3.

That pushes the Hornets (4-4 overall) to within just one win of clinching a postseason berth and two victories away from guaranteeing a home playoff game.

"We had to beat them," Copan head coach Marshall Foreman said. "It's big."

So was quarterback Kane Foreman's performance (yes, he's the coach's son). Foreman flung the ball all over the place for five touchdowns — two to Shooter Brewington, one to Teegan Caron, one to Karson Woodworth and one to Jarrett Shambles. Foreman amassed 187 passing yards.

Brewington brought the house overall — 80 yards in receptions on offense and 23 tackles on defense.

Back-up quarterback Zane Strickland added a scoring toss to Logan Guess to wrap up Copan’s scoring.

Weston O’Rourke stung Watts in giant Hornet fashion with three rushing TDs, a punt return to the house and 19 tackles.

“Jaxon White also had a big game on the line,” in his return from the injury list, coach Foreman said.

Foreman offered special praise for the performances on defense of Shambles and Guess. In addition, Copan's savvy and muscular lineman Jaxon White returned from the injury list.

"We've had no turnovers two weeks in a row," coach Foreman added.

The Engineers (4-4, 3-2) were no pushover — literally.

“Watts players are big and really physical,” coach Foreman said. “They might have been more physical than Barnsdall.”

Wesleyan Christian 72, South Coffeyville 0

The final result was not a surprise, but the margin of victory showed the WCS Mustangs (5-3, 4-1) charged into the eight-man game with full intent.

“We did non-huddle for the first time this season,” said Mustangs’ head coach Kurt Cloud. “I felt like we did pretty good in it. … South Coffeyville is just down right now. Two of their best players were out. We executed well.”

WCS also were minus some firepower as receiver Kael Siemers didn’t see action.

But, Mason Jensen stepped up with three receiving touchdowns and scoop-and-score on defense. Carson Tennison added two touchdowns and a pick-six.

Quarterback Tyrel Cloud also ran for a score.

Barnsdall 52, Olive 6

Barnsdall (7-1, 2-1) took care of business — with seven different players each rushing for a touchdown — in dominating fashion to keep pace with District B-7 leader Drumright (8-0, 3-0), which routed Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, 70-24, in eight-man action.

Racking up touchdowns for Barnsdall were: Lincoln Gott, Maverick Lanphear, senior linemen Mason Clark and John Pease, Ronald Weber, Tritt Barbe and Blaine Miller. Braden Byers, Damien Lydell and Cooper Sofian each added a two-point conversion.

Miller broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown run on an 80-yard field. It would have been a 99-yarder on a regulation field, Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said.

Other offensive highlights included Gott passing for 90 yards and rushing for 45; Byers notching more than 100 yards in total offense (87 receiving); and Lanphear gaining 70 yards rushing.

Both Clark and Pease got two carries, continuing a Sweeney tradition of giving his offensive linemen a chance at least once in a season of carrying the ball.

On defense, Henry Easley, Miller and Weber each recorded five tackles, with Easley making three sacks. Of Sweeney's 25 players, 21 made at least one tackle.

Tailback Easton Malone sat out to allow his ankle to continue to heal for next week's giant showdown next Friday against district leader Drumright.

Riverton (Kan.) 30, Caney Valley (Kan.) 11

The Caney Valley Pups (5-3, 3-1) came up shy in the regular season finale, with the district crown on the line.

“They’re really a good ballclub,” Pups’ head coach Criss Davis said about his opponent (5-3, 4-0). “They throw the ball extremely well. … I felt their offensive line gets the credit to allow him (the Riverton quarterback) the time to throw the football … and pick us apart.”

Riverton completed an amazing percentage (17-of-20) for 251 yards. Even so, the Pups were squarely in contention until they gave up a 39-yard scoring strike with eight seconds left in the first half.

“I felt (that was) the breaking point,” Davis added. “It was a great ball game.”

Caney Valley surged to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Igor Santiago, a three-yard run by Jackson Griffin followed by a two-point run by Griffin.

Other offensive highlights included Griffin running for 88 yards on the night and Ben Matthews hauling in a reception that went for 64 yards. That would be the only completion for quarterback Garrett Watson.

Matthews and Tanner Hobson also each rushed for 23 yards.

Next up, Caney Valley eyes a playoff opener next Friday.

Tulsa Central 40, Dewey 7

Tulsa Central (4-4, 2-3) kept its slim playoff hopes alive while Dewey (1-7, 0-5) came away still seeking its first District 3A-4 win of the season. Ryder Muninger tallied Dewey's touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Bryce Sickler completed a 50-yard pass on a trick play and also grabbed an interception. Easton Davis added a 40-yard reception on a fourth-down play to move the sticks.

Trailing 8-0, Dewey was deep in Tulsa Central territory, but a holding call derailed the drive or it could have been a tight game early.

"We didn't turn the ball over in this game, that's been something been a problem for us," noted Dewey head coach Ryan Richardson.

Salina 60, Caney Valley 6

Salina (4-4, 2-3) showed just too much firepower against the CV Trojans (0-8, 0-5).

Chouteau 46, Oklahoma Union 14

Oklahoma Union (0-8, 0-5) put two touchdowns on the board but Chouteau (3-5, 2-3) churned to the District A-5 win.

Claremore-Sequoyah 49, Pawhuska 16

Pawhuska (5-3, 4-1) fell from second place in District 2A-8, but is alone in second place with just two regular-season games remaining.

Rejoice Christian 49, Nowata 0

Rejoice Christian (5-3, 3-2) continued its push to try to get to the No. 2 seed in District 2A-8, while Nowata’s playoff hopes took a huge blow. Nowata fell to 3-5, 1-4 on the season with two regular-season games remaining.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville-area football Week 8: Copan 1 step closer playoff berth