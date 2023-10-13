Copan, Pawhuska seize big wins in Week 7 of Bartlesville-area high school football

Only Copan and Pawhuska emerged victorious out of a rugged Week 7 Thursday night of competition for Bartlesville-area high school football teams. Here's a look around the area.

Inola 35, Dewey 16

Dewey (1-6, 0-4) racked up its most points in a game, but Inola (2-4, 2-2) cashed in with two fortuitous touchdowns to pull away after Dewey had closed to within five points, 21-16.

FLOW OF GAME: After Dewey made it a one-score game, Inola struck on a freak play when the Inola QB had to recover the ball after it was snapped over his head and complete a pass that went for a 96-yard TD. On Dewey's next possession, Inola scored on a pick-six.

KEY DEWEY PERFORMERS: Bryce Sickler led Dewey in rushing and receiving and threw a TD to Gavin Lynch, out of the wildcat formation. Zaiden Masters scored on a pick-six. Lane Gastel and Sickler also each made an interception. Lynch also made a sack on defense. Evan Propper booted a field goal.

COACH'S COMMENT: "We fought pretty hard. ... Bryce had a really nice game."

Copan 68, South Coffeyville 22

Having put the Murderer’s Row portion of their schedule behind them, the Copan Hornets (3-4, 2-2) are now in their stretch run to qualify for the playoffs — and possibly even earn first-round homefield advantage.

KEY COPAN PERFORMERS: Quarterback Kane Foreman tossed 4 TD passes on 10-of-11 passing and 197 yards. He and ran for a TD. Karson Woodworth added 69 yards receiving, a TD, an interception and 9 tackles. Shooter Brewington amassed 11 tackles and scored two receiving TDs. Teegan Caron hauled in 4 catches for 106 yards and a TD. He also ran for 51 yards and two scores. Weston O'Rourke rushed for 96 yards and two TDs, while Zane Stricklind ran for 56 yards and scored a two-pointer.

COPAN COACH’S COMMENTS: “Kane completed a pretty high percentage of his passes and ran for 50 or 60 yards.” (Marshall Foreman)

OTHER: Academic ineligibility and a broken nose sidelined some of Copan’s starters.

Wilson (Henryetta) 26, Wesleyan Christian School 12

With one of their main offensive weapons unavailable, the Wesleyan Christian (WCS) Mustangs (4-3, 3-1) suffered their first district loss and likely their quest to repeat as district champs for the second straight year. But, WCS still played outstanding defense to limit Wilson to 25 points below its district scoring average.

KEY WCS PERFORMERS: Tyrel Cloud found Carson Tennison for two TD passes.

GAME FLOW: Wilson led 6-0 at halftime and 12-0 in the third quarter. WCS scrapped back to within 8 points, 20-12. A defensive secondary error led to Wilson’s first TD. With about 6 minutes left, Cloud ran 40 yards to the end zone — only to have the TD erased due to a penalty.

WCS COACH’S COMMENTS: “It was a battle, a real defensive battle in the first half. We tried to run the ball but they were just fast. … We moved the ball up and down the field, we just couldn’t punch it in. Defensively we made some very good stops. … Carson made some big-time plays.” (Curt Cloud)

Regent Prep 61, Barnsdall 14

Despite suffering its first loss, the Barnsdall Panthers (6-1, 1-1) are still in the chase for home-field playoff advantage and even a district title. But, that didn't make Thursday's lashing any easier to take. Regent managed to contain Barnsdall's powerful rushing game to 93 yards — the Panthers came into the contest averaging 300-plus yards on the ground. Barnsdall also struggled in the passing game (4-of-19).

KEY BARNSDALL PEFORMERS: Lincoln Gott connected with Brohk Townley with a TD toss. Mav Lanphear struggled rushing (6 carries, 12 yards), but also hauled in two receptions for 62 yards, including a 56-yard TD off a pass from Braden Byers (2-of-3, 80 yards). John Pease racked up 12 tackles (one for loss) and a sack. Other top tacklers included Ronald Weber (11), James Johnson (10) and Cooper Sofian (9).

COACH'S COMMENTS: "Basically, we did not play well. ... I think they came back with a refocus. They recovered an onside kick to start the game and came down and scored on us. ... This was the first time in a few years we rushed for less than 100 yards in a game. ... It's like a boxing match, we knocked down and now we have to get off the floor and come back strong." (Kylee Sweeney)

Pawhuska 44, Salina 12

The Pawhuska Huskies are sitting in a pretty place after storming to their fourth-straight win to remain atop the District 2A-8 standings. The Huskies (5-2, 4-0) own the district tiebreaker points against Adair (4-3, 4-0). Pawhuska has beaten its last four opponents by 33-or-more points. But, the Huskies face the other three best district teams in the remaining three weeks.

KEY PAWHUSKA PERFORMERS: QB Canyon Hindman turned in another titanic effort, completing 31-of-45 passes for 302 yards and five TDs, and rushing for 43 yards and a TD. He also accounted for four 2-pt conversions. Lane Kyler snared eight catches for 121 yards and 2 TDs; Traven Richardson added 2 receiving scores and Trenton Reese tallied one. JoJo Hendren rumbled for 122 yards on 24 totes. Noah Willson dominated on defense. Salina scored on a kickoff return and against Pawhuska's jayvee defense.

COACH'S COMMENT: "We control our own destiny." (Matt Hennesy)

Adair 42, Caney Valley Trojans 8

Caney Valley (0-7, 0-4) saw its last hopes for a playoff berth likely extinguished in what has been one of those seasons that try men’s souls. They have continued to battle hard and eye some easier foes down the stretch.

Claremore-Sequoyah 60, Nowata 14

A Nowata Ironmen season that began with so much promise in the first four games continued to absorb some growing pains. The Ironmen (3-4, 1-3) experienced their third-straight loss by 27-or-more points. But, the playoffs are still within reach for the Ironmen.

Woodland 52, Oklahoma Union 6

It’s been just a rugged odyssey for the Oklahoma Union Cougars (0-7, 0-4), whose record doesn’t reflect their individual talents or their effort. They have battled against a combination of a brutally-tough district — which features two state championship contenders — and a retooled lineup with very little senior experience.

