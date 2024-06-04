Copa Libertadores 2024: The Road To Buenos Aires Is Set

The path to the Copa Libertadores Final in Buenos Aires has become clearer following the 2024 Copa Libertadores draw at CONMEBOL HQ in Asuncion on Monday afternoon.

On the first side of the draw, San Lorenzo are set to face Atletico Mineiro, promising a thrilling Brazil vs. Argentina clash.

The winner of this tie will advance to play either the defending champions Fluminense or the winner of Gremio vs. Huachipato or The Strongest.

The conclusion of Group C has been delayed due to flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, impacting Gremio’s schedule as they still need to face Huachipato and Estudiantes. Fluminense has already secured their place in the knockouts by topping Group A.

In an all-Argentine showdown, Talleres Cordoba will battle River Plate, with the victor moving on to face either Chile’s Colo-Colo or Colombia’s Junior.

On the other side of the draw, Nacional of Uruguay entertain Copa do Brasil champions Sao Paulo who have been in stunning form of late.

A Sao Paulo win could mean an exciting Choque-Rei quarter-final showdown as Palmeiras face Botafogo in an all-Brazilian affair between two sides who had an interesting title battle in 2023, which will certainly add extra intrigue to their encounter.

Peñarol will play the winner of Group C, which, depending on the outcomes of the delayed fixtures, could be Gremio, Huachipato, or The Strongest. The uncertainty adds an element of suspense to this matchup, as Peñarol wait to find out their opponent.

Completing the round of sixteen ties are Flamengo and Bolivar, who were also in Group E together. Bolivar, having topped the group, will have the home advantage in the second leg. Flamengo, after a 2-1 loss in Bolivia, bounced back with a commanding 4-0 victory at home, which should boost their confidence heading into this tie.

This week, Gremio will take on Huachipato away from home before hosting Estudiantes at Coritiba’s Couto Pereira due to the flooding issues. The scheduling and venue changes have added an extra layer of complexity to their campaign.

The Copa Libertadores will take a brief pause to accommodate the Copa America, which will dominate South American football over the next month. The first legs of the last 16 matches are scheduled to be played during the week commencing the 14th of August, with the second legs following the subsequent week.

This setup not only heightens the excitement but also sets the stage for some potential classic encounters as the competition progresses towards the grand finale in Buenos Aires. The mix of inter-country clashes and historical rivalries promises to deliver a captivating series of matches for football fans worldwide.