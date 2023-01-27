U.S. will host 2024 Copa America, a critical opportunity for USMNT

Chile won the last Copa America hosted by the United States, in 2016. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

The 2024 Copa America, perhaps the most competitive international soccer tournament outside of the World Cup, will be played in the United States — and the U.S. men's national team will likely participate.

CONMEBOL, the South American soccer governing body, and CONCACAF, its North and Central American equivalent, announced the plan as part of a new "strategic collaboration agreement" on Friday.

The Copa America, which typically includes South America's 10 national teams and two guests, will expand to 16 teams and welcome six from CONCACAF.

Those six will qualify via the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League — meaning, it seems, that the U.S. is not guaranteed a place at the tournament, despite hosting it. But the USMNT — along with Mexico and Canada — will be heavily favored to qualify.

The tournament will likely give the three North American nations their highest-leverage games between now and the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host — and for which they therefor won't have to qualify.

Whereas 2026 World Cup games will be shared by the three nations, though, 2024 Copa America games will be played exclusively in the U.S. — in many of the same cities and stadiums that will welcome the world two years later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.