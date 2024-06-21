Copa America is underway; who to watch

Jun. 20—{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}With the 2024 edition of Cope America underway in the United States, let's take a look at what to watch during this storied summer tournament.

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}This biggest story in the USA is, of course, the US men's national team. Can they step up and prove that they deserve the hype that they have gotten? The USMNT has been decent as of late. They had an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Columbia and, while everyone knew that it would be a tough test for the US, it shouldn't have ended in a four goal deficit. The US is ranked 11 in FIFA while Columbia is 12. That game should have been a lot closer.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Needless to say, the USMNT has a lot of questions surrounding them and they need Copa to be the tournament that they answer them or there could be a significant shift in leadership.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Perhaps, the bigger story of the tournament, outside of the US, is Argentina and Lionel Messi. Argentina is the defending Copa America champion and has a very real chance to repeat in this years tournament. They are also coming off their third World Cup win in 2022. Their last defeat came in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, but since the Nov. 22, 2022, the Argentinians have not lost a game.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}They did have a bounce-back game against Brazil, their second tune-up friendly for Copa, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Brazil is currently ranked fourth in the world, according to FIFA. That game could have gone the USA's way if an early strike from Yunus Musah had not caught the bottom of the cross bar keeping it just outside the net. {/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The US also picked up a Nations League title when they defeated Mexico in the final 2-0. All three of those teams will appear in this year Copa America, though none are in the USA's group. Group C consisted of the USMNT, Panama, Bolivia and the formidable Uruguay. The US is expected to make it out of the group, though Uruguay will be a big test.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}There is also a lot of intrigue surrounding Messi and if this will be his last time suiting up for Argentina in a major international tournament. Some are even calling Argentina's 2024 Copa run the "Last Dance." Messi has not confirmed anything, but the writing is on the wall. Despite his continued dominance on the pitch, his move to Miami and the MLS and his insistence on spending more time with his family suggests that he will hang up the cleats sooner rather than later.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Another very intriguing storyline is Canada. The Canadians thought they had reignited a spark for men's soccer in country after some gutsy performances in the 2022 World Cup group stage. However, financial turmoil in Canada's governing body over the sport has drastically decreased optimism among Canadian soccer fans. Canadian Soccer even had to get financial aid from its three MLS teams to help pay recently hired head coach Jesse Marsch's salary.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Canada also played extremely well in their tune-up games against the Netherlands and France. They lost to the Netherlands, who are ranked seventh in FIFA, 4-0, but surprisingly tied France, the second ranked team in the world, 0-0. They looked very organized and ready against two of the best teams in the world. This was after roughly one month of Marsch being in charge. It's clear that Marsch's coaching style is meshing well with the talent on the roster and Canada could be one of the most entertaining teams to watch.

They sit in Group A with Chile, Peru and defending Copa America champion Argentina.

If you look at the team, they are actually quite exciting, despite the pessimism from the majority of Canadian soccer fans. A revamp of the roster has forced a very "out with the old in with the new" mentality on the program as the roster has cut many declining veterans in favor of young and emerging talent. This team is also extremely fast with many being some of the fastest players in their leagues at the club level.