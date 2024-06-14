Copa America Ultimate Fan Guide: Groups, TV Schedule, South Florida Watch Parties

Copa America, the 108-year-old South American soccer championship, is being hosted in the United States for the second time in history starting next week. For those unfamiliar with the sport, this tournament is a really big deal.

It isn’t quite the World Cup, but it’s the next-best thing, along with the European Championships, which kicked off Friday in Germany. Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi are among the greats who have played in it.

During the next month, at 14 U.S. venues, including Hard Rock Stadium, the top South American national teams and six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will compete in this special expanded version of the Copa.

The tournament is loaded with compelling story lines: Will Inter Miami star Messi and his Argentina teammates defend their Copa America title? How far will Luis Suarez go with Uruguay in what will likely be his last Copa? Will Colombia keep its 23-game win streak alive? Is this Brazil team good enough to go all the way? Finally, which Team USA will show up? The one that lost 5-1 to Colombia a few weeks ago, or the one that tied Brazil in Orlando in its final warmup match?

We are about to find out.

To get you prepared, here is the COPA AMERICA 2024 ULTIMATE FAN GUIDE, which includes the full TV schedule, Groups, and local Watch Parties.

▪ What: South American quadrennial championship (like a World Cup of the Americas), established in 1916. Special edition this year as it is being hosted in the United States and will include the 10 South American national teams and six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

▪ When: June 20-July 14

THE GROUPS:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

▪ Where: 13 U.S. cities, including Miami.

Miami games at Hard Rock Stadium: Uruguay vs. Panama June 23, Argentina (Lionel Messi!) vs Peru June 29 and Copa America Final on July 14.

The other venues: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Arena), Austin (Q2 Stadium), Charlotte (Bank of America Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Houston (NRG Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium AND Children’s Mercy Park), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Orlando (Inter&Co Stadium), Phoenix (State Farm Stadium), San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium)

▪ Tournament format: The teams play three group stage games, the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds. The bottom two teams are eliminated.

▪ Defending champion: Argentina.

▪ How to watch: Fox Sports holds the English-language rights and will broadcast every game on its Fox, FS1 and FS2 channels. Spanish-language broadcasts will be on Univision, UniMas, TUDN.

▪ Ticket information: Ticketmaster.com, also available on secondary market through stubhub.com, seatgeek.com and vividseats.com

▪ Travel packages: ABSOLUT SPORT has packages ranging from Follow Your Team packages to Individual Match Packages that include hotel and tickets. For information, go to absolutsport-copaamerica.com

Copa America TV Schedule

Group stage

Thursday: OPENING GAME

Argentina vs. Canada (Atlanta, Georgia), 8 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile (Arlington, Texas), 8 p.m., FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela (Santa Clara, California), 6 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Mexico vs. Jamaica (Houston, Texas), 9 p.m., FS, Univision, TUDN

Sunday, June 23

USA vs. Bolivia (Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m., FOX, Univision, TUDN

Uruguay vs. Panama (Miami Gardens, Florida), 9 p.m., FOX, Univision, TUDN

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay (Houston, Texas), 6 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Inglewood, California), 9 p.m., FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada (Kansas City, Kansas), 6 p.m., FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Chile vs. Argentina (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 9 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica (Las Vegas, Nevada), 6 p.m., FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Venezuela vs. Mexico (Inglewood, California), 9 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. USA (Atlanta, Georgia), 6 p.m., FOX, Univision, TUDN

Uruguay vs. Bolivia (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 9 p.m., FOX, UniMas, TUDN

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica (Glendale, Arizona), 6 p.m., FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Paraguay vs. Brazil (Las Vegas, Nevada), 9 p.m. FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru (Miami Gardens, Florida), 8 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Canada vs.Chile (Orlando, Florida), 8 p.m., FS2, UniMas

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador (Glendale, Arizona), 8 p.m., FOX, Univision, TUDN

Jamaica vs. Venezuela (Austin, Texas), 8 p.m., FS1, UniMas

Monday, July 1

USA vs. Uruguay (Kansas City, Missouri), 9 p.m, FS1, Univision, TUDN

Bolivia vs. Panama (Orlando, Florida), 9 p.m., FS2, UniMas

Tuesday, July 2

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay (Austin, Texas), 9 p.m., FS2, UniMas

Brazil vs. Colombia (Santa Clara, California), 9 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 4

Match 25: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up (Houston, Texas), 9 p.m., FOX, Univision, TUDN

Friday, July 5

Match 26: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (Arlington, Texas), 9 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Saturday, July 6

Match 28: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (Glendale, Arizona), 6 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Match 27: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (Las Vegas, Nevada) 9 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Match 25 winner vs. Match 26 winner (East Rutherford, New Jersey) 8 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Wednesday, July 10

Match 27 winner vs. Match 28 winner (Charlotte, North Carolina) 8 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

Third-place game

Saturday, July 13

Semifinal loser 1 vs. Semifinal loser 2 (Charlotte, North Carolina) 8 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN

FINAL: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Sunday, July 14

Semifinal winner 1 vs. Semifinal winner 2 (Miami Gardens, Florida), 8 p.m. FOX, Univision, TUDN

South Florida Watch Parties

▪ Tamias Official Fan Zone for CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 at Wynwood Marketplace, (2250 NW 2nd Ave. Miami)

Tamias and CONMEBOL teamed up with SWARM and Wynwood Marketplace to present the official Copa America USA 2024 Fan Zone, which includes big screens, fan activations, concerts, and food. The event is free for fans of all ages and will kick off with the opening match between Argentina and Canada on June 20th at 8 PM and end with a championship game watch party July 14th.

▪ CityPlace Doral 3-Day Soccer Fest Summer Experience

CityPlace Doral is teaming up with RECREA to host a three-day soccer celebration of CONMEBOL Copa America and the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA Euro 2024). The free, family-friendly events will take place in CityPlace Doral’s Fountain Plaza on June 14, June 28 and July 12.

Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in interactive, inflatable games of soccer, table games and costume character performances by soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez while enjoying live music from a DJ.

Schedule:

June 14, 6-8 p.m. – Inflatable soccer field, penalty shoot and soccer performance by costume characters Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m. – Pool soccer, two Foosball tables/games and soccer performance by costume character Cristiano Ronaldo.

Friday, July 12, 6-8 p.m. – Soccer inflatable field, penalty shoot, pool soccer and soccer performance by costume characters Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

▪ Novecento CityPlace, Doral, (8300 NW 36th St.)

Argentinean restaurant Novecento will host watch parties on Thursday, June 20, from 7:30-9 p.m. for Copa America’s Argentina vs Canada kick-off and again on Wednesday, June 26, from 8:30-10 p.m. for the Venezuela vs. Mexico game.

Brand ambassadors from Jameson Irish Whiskey will be on-site for merchandise. Reservations for the watch parties are strongly suggested and can be made on OpenTable or by calling 786.871.4935.

▪ Fritz and Franz Bierhaus (60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables)

One of South Florida’s legendary soccer watching venues just got a new lease, and that’s great news for fans, who can watch all the Copa America matches while sampling beers and loading up on hot pretzels, schnitzels and bratwurst.

USA and England soccer fans watch during the first half of the 2022 World Cup Qatar at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral, Florida, on Friday, November 25, 2022.

▪ Pilo’s Tequila Garden (158 Northwest 24th St. Miami)

June 29 · 6pm - June 30 · 3am

If you didn’t get tickets for the Argentina clash with Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, enjoy the game at this watch party. Doors open at 5 pm for a pregame fiesta. Reserve your spot now by dialing 305-204-1452. Must be 21-over. Hosted by Montauk Project Rose & Narco Barbie.

▪ Le Chick (310 NW 24 St., Wynwood)

Watch all matches from June 21st to July 14 in a weather-proof lounge, enjoy $5 beers and $7 shots, wood fired wings. Participate in free match day brackets with the chance to win prizes. Table reservations are highly recommended. Please email reservations@lechickmiami.com to book your table in advance. Dress Code: Favorite Team Gear.

▪ The Clevelander, (1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)

With its partnership with KRÜ, The Clevelander is the Official Parties of Leo Messi & Kun Aguero. The popular Miami Beach venue will host a month of events for fans. Soccer celebrities expected to make appearances. For details and schedule, www.clevelander.com/weekly-special-events/events

▪ The Brightside, Miami. (1721 SW 22nd St., Miami)

Miami Watch Party USA vs. Bolivia Copa América 2024. Join us at The Brightside on July 1 for an epic watch party as we cheer on the USA as they take on Bolivia in the Copa América 2024 Group Stage! Don’t miss out on the excitement of the game with fellow USA fans in the lively atmosphere of our favorite local bar. Grab your friends, wear your Red, White, and Blue, and get ready to cheer on the USA

▪ Cathedral Soccer (2728 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami)

Join Sport Spectator, Cathedral Soccer and Saturdays Footbal for a watch party for the USA’s opening Copa America match versus Bolivia on June 23. Festivities include a 6v6 soccer tournament with a $3,000 prize, and a plenty of food, drinks and music to go along with it all.

Are you in town for the Copa America match between Uruguay and Panama at the Hard Rock? Stop by the Sport Spectator Gol Gala as your pregame. Want to watch the UEFA EUROs? We will be playing the UEFA EURO games on the jumbotron during the afternoon.

▪ Amara at Paraiso (3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami)

Join us for the ultimate Copa America soccer viewing party! From Thursday, June 20th to Sunday, July 14th, catch all the action live on our TV with sound during game times. Enjoy a Monopolio bucket of 5 beers for $25 or a refreshing Fernet & Coke for $12. Enjoy delicious bites like Yucca Tots with Huancaina and Vinaigrette, Provoleta with Tostones, and Bolon a Verde. Don’t miss out on this perfect blend of soccer, great food, and refreshing drinks. More information: https://amaraatparaiso.com/copa-america-viewing/

▪ Grails Restaurant & Bar (2800 North Miami Avenue Miami)

This popular Wynwood spot offers ice-cold beers, food, 70+ HD TVs and a passionate Copa America 2024 community.

▪ Julia & Henry’s (200 E. Flagler St., Miami)

Watch parties with food and drink specials for all matches from June 21 to July 14.

▪ Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)

The Rhythm Foundation proudly presents a free screening of the semifinals and final matches of the Copa America 2024 on July 9, 10, 14.

▪ El Patio Wynwood (167 Northwest 23rd St., Miami)

Copa America Team Peru Pub Crawl, June 28, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Includes drink specials and treats at participating bars.

▪ The Den Sports Bar and Lounge (201 Southwest 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale)

Copa America Fan Bar Crawl - (Team Argentina Fans) June 28, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Includes multiple welcome shots & treats at participating bars, Best Fan Costume Contest.\

▪ Triple Five Hub (555 NW 29th Ave., Miami)

Wed 26 Jun Venezuela vs. Mexico. Party from 4:00 PM to 11:30 PM, tickets $15

Capture the spirit of Copa America with a dedicated photography room, watch the game on a big screen, 2v2 soccer games with prizes, penalty shootout games with prizes, futbol tennis, Latin music, food.

(If you would like your restaurant/bar to be added to our Copa America Watch Party list, please email mkaufman@miamiherald.com)