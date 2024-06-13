Copa America Stars: Radamel Falcao (Colombia)

As we gear up for a summer full of international action, our latest series looks at the international legends who have defined their clubs in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. In this edition we'll be looking at AS Monaco ace Radamel Falcao

El Tigre is one of the defining players of the modern era at AS Monaco, an instantly recognisable goalscorer, and one of the greatest number 9's the Principality has seen. Radamal Falcao is not only among a list of illustrious former strikers who have graced the turf of Stade Louis II, but also the Colombia national team's all-time top-scorer.

In May 2013, the Colombian would arrive on the shores of the Principality and join a newly-promoted Rouge et Blanc side, signing on on a three-year contract with Monaco who beat the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea for his signature.

The 2013-2014 season would see Falcao make his debut for the club, where he opened his goalscoring account with a goal against Bordeaux. The Colombian went on to score 11 goals in 19 appearances with ASM that season but an injury would cut short the end of his premier campaign.

WATCH: All Radamel Falcao goals for AS Monaco

The lost years & coming back to Monaco in Style

A move to Premier League side Manchester United would transpire by the summer of 2014, where he was loaned but struggled to make an impact in the 2014-2015 season. His Premier League odyssey would continue when he joined Chelsea the following season (again on loan) and would struggle with injury in a side which was undergoing a period of transition following the sacking of José Mourinho.

After both clubs opted to not sign Falcao permanently, the striker would return to the Principality for the start of the 2016-2017 season. Entrusted with the captain's armband by manager Leonardo Jardim, it would be the beginnings of an iconic campaign. In France, Monaco would clinch the Ligue 1 title in style, with Falcao scoring 21 goals in 29 appearances. In Europe, it would get even better for Les Monégasques and their Colombian sharpshooter, as Falcao scored two goals in a legendary match against Manchester City in the round of 16. ASM would then go on to knock out Borussia Dortmund on their way to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, with Falcao once again on the scoresheet.

'I felt loved playing at AS Monaco"

Falcao would go on to spend two more seasons with AS Monaco, racking up 140 appearances and 83 goals, before moving on to Turkish giants Galatasaray. His record in Ligue 1 speaks for itself, but his connection with the club was also special. "For me, not only is it a club that has been important in my life, but it is above all a place where I have always received a lot of support and affection," said Falcao in an interview with AS Monaco's official site in 2022. "I felt very loved playing at AS Monaco," he added.

Columbia's all-time highest top scorer

After making his senior debut for Colombia in 2007, Falcao went on to represent his national side in 104 appearances. Despite famously missing out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Colombian would go on to feature at the 2011, 2015, and 2019 Copa América, scoring 36 goals in over 100 caps to seal his status as his country's all-time highest goalscorer.

