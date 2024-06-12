Copa America Stars: Juninho (Brazil)

Continuing our latest series ahead of the 2024 Copa America which is set to kick-off next week, we take a look at Brazil and Olympique Lyonnais legend Juninho, considered often as the greatest Ligue 1 midfielder and free-kick taker of all time…

If you ask an Olympique Lyonnais supporter about their favourite player of all-time, nine times out of ten they will utter the name "Juninho" with a nostalgic glint of admiration. The Brazilian is a definitive club legend at the Rhône club and remains one of the greatest free-kick takers in the history of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. The seven-time champion of France left an indelible mark on the club from 2001 to 2008.

Recruited during the summer of 2001 after a dispute with his club Vasco de Gama, Juninho quickly won over the hearts of Lyon fans. He played his first Ligue 1 match on July 29, 2001, against Lens at Stade Bollaert. Although OL was defeated 2-0, Juninho then led the team to five consecutive victories in the league. His first goal then came on August 12, 2001, during a 1-0 victory against Bastia away from home.

The definitive free-kick specialist

Juninho would go on to score 75 goals in 248 Ligue 1 matches, including 30 from free kicks, an impressive record which will likely never be matched again. His first successful free kick was on October 20, 2001, against Sochaux at Gerland, salvaging a draw in the 81st minute. The following season, he scored two free kicks in the same match against AJ Auxerre in October 2002, a feat he repeated in 2005 against Toulouse and in 2009 against Nice.

WATCH: Top Ten Juninho Free-Kicks

On March 4, 2006, in Ajaccio, Juninho scored his longest free kick for OL, from over 40 metres. His last free kick in Ligue 1 was scored against OM and Steve Mandanda at the Vélodrome in May 2009. The Brazilian playmaker often proved decisive during crucial matches. In May 2003, his equalising goal against Montpellier was crucial for the 2002-2003 championship title. His last match in Ligue 1, on May 23, 2009, against SM Caen, was marked by his 100th goal for OL, scored from a penalty.

Despite being a key starter at the heart of the Lyon project, Juninho also knew how to be decisive as a substitute. In May 2007, he scored a crucial equaliser against PSG in the 94th minute, extending OL's unbeaten run in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

🇧🇷 One of the most outrageous free-kicks you'll ever see 😱 Juninho Pernambucano #OTD in 2009 🙌@Juninhope08 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/YDlL9M7nrX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2022

'I considered myself a leader of the team'

Juninho's time at Lyon coincided with one of the most successful periods for Les Gones, and the Brazilian was at the centre of the project. "Maintaining the same high standards has always come naturally to me. After that, once I'd signed a contract, I had to commit myself to the club. Lyon wanted to make history, so it was a great opportunity," said Juninho in 2015 on his time at the club. "I considered myself one of the leaders of the team. I loved victory so much, I loved winning so much," added the Brazilian.

Juninho would have a more complicated relationship with his national side. Despite being considered one of the best Brazilian players of his generation - he was not called up for the Seleção during the FIFA 2002 World Cup nor the 2004 Copa America. Yet Juninho did take part in the Brazil squad that won the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup, scoring a free-kick in the final against Greece. He would go on to make 40 appearances for Brazil and score a total of six goals.

READ MORE:

>>Copa America Stars: Delio Onnis (Argentina)

>>Copa América Stars: Rafael Márquez (Mexico)