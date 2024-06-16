Copa America Stars: Carlos Monin (Paraguay)

In our latest series focused on Ligue 1 legends from nations participating in the upcoming Copa America, we take a look at Paraguayan international and Red Star FC legend Carlos Monin

After arriving in suburbs of Paris after a club merger between Toulouse FC and Red Star FC, Paraguayan defender Carlos Monin would become one of the most notable players of the club and would later go on to coach L'Étoile Rouge later in his life as well as representing Paraguay on the international stage.

After standing out at youth level in tournaments in Buenos Aires and Asuncion, Monin would go on to play for local side Cerro Porteño and then Brazilian club Flamengo in 1960, being called up for the first time for the Paraguay national team in 1962 for FIFA World Cup qualification matches. He made his debut for Flamengo in front of 170,000 in attendance before the age of 20, before choosing to try his luck in Europe.

From Occitaine to Saint-Ouen

A star on his continent, Monin chose to try his luck in Europe and would end up at Toulouse FC. He went on to stay with Les Violets for five years, featuring in 158 matches in the South of France before an unexpected merger took place with Paris region club Red Star FC in 1967.

At 28-years-old, the defender moved up north to the suburbs of Paris and remained playing in France's top tier until 1973. At Stade Bauer, Monin found his new adopted home and was immediately taken to by Red Star supporters. His style of play was defined by hard-hitting tackles which built up his reputation as a no-nonsense defender, so much so that he was even known for having an epic rivalry with legendary Marseille forward Josip Skoblar.

It was his tackles that led to the dark anecdote of the time that Monin broke the leg of Olympique Lyonnais legend Fleury Di Nallo, a violent contact which caused "a sharp sound echoing through the stands like wood finishing to burn". As the OL player was carried away on a stretcher, Carlos Monin, a tall man of 1.83m and eighty-three kilos, cried.

He put his temperament at the service of the club as soon as his career ended by becoming coach of RSFC's reserve team (1974-1978), then of the first team of. His loyalty was exemplary as he did not abandon the club in its darkest hours and remained a coach despite relegation to the non-league regional football (1978).

