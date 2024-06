Copa America: Sanchez Player of the Match in Chile draw

Copa America: Sanchez Player of the Match in Chile draw

Copa America opener for Chile and Alexis Sanchez, who faced Peru in the match ended in a goalless draw in Arlington.

The Nerazzurri striker played the full game and was one of the most involved players of La Roja, so much so that he was named Player of the Match.

GROUP A STANDINGS: Argentina 3 points, Chile 1 point, Peru 1 point, Canada 0 points