Copa America, Lautaro goal and an Argentina win

Last night the Copa America 2024 began, the other big tournament this summer for National teams aside from the Euros. The opening game saw reigning champions Argentina beat Canada with Lautaro Martinez at the centre of the win.

The Albiceleste faced the Canadian National team in Atlanta, winning 2-0. After a goalless first half, Julian Alvarez bagged the opener at 49'. Lautaro started on the bench and came on at 76' and scored.

El Toro only took 12 minutes to double the lead, beating the Canadian keeper by rolling it into the net after picking up a pass from deep from Leo Messi. The Nerazzurri captain's goal sealed the 2-0 final scoreline.

Lautaro was not the only Inter player on the pitch: Tajon Buchanan started for Canada, making their debut in the Copa America: the winger was then subbed off by Marsch in the 59th minute. Valentin Carboni didn't play for the Argentinia Head Coach, Scaloni.

First game and first three points for Argentina who take themselves to the top of the Copa America Group A straight away ahead of the result from Peru vs. Chile scheduled for Friday night.