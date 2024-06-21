Copa America: eight Nerazzurri to have won the trophy

No long to go until the start of the 2024 Copa America, held in the USA. It all starts tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 19th edition of the tournament will be inaugurated by the reigning and world champions, Argentina, who will face Canada in Group A. In this edition, there will be four Inter players who will looking to lift the trophy to the sky. After 29 editions of the Campeonato Sudamericano de Football, 18 editions of the Copa America have followed, with the first played in 1975, that sees Argentina and Uruguay at the top with 15 titles, Brazil with nine, Peru, Paraguay and Chile with two, and Bolivia and Colombia with one.

INTERISTI TO HAVE WON COPA AMERICA

The last Nerazzurri player to have lifted the Copa America was Lautaro Martinez, in the last edition, played in the summer of 2021. A success that Argentina had been chasing since 1993 and which came against their historic opponent, Brazil, at the Maracana. Lautaro contributed massively in that triumph with three goals, against Bolivia in the group stage, Ecuador in the quarter-finals and against Colobia in the semis, getting the goal in regular time (1-1) and then scoring from the spot in the penalty shootout . Before Lautaro, seven players had won the Copa America while player for Inter, but none with Argentina. The one before last was Gary Medel, with Chile in the 2015/6. The Brazilians: Ronaldo in 1997, just before joining Inter, and then in 1999, with the goal in the final against Uruguay, and Adriano, star performer and top scorer of 2004 edition (Julio Cesar played with him), with the goal in the final against Argentina before winning on penalties; Maicon, in 2007 (Brazil 3-0 Argentina); Miranda, in 2019, at the end of his Nerazzurri adventure (against Peru). Before them, Ruben Sosa (Uruguay, 1995) and Ivan Cordoba, who scored the decisive goal in the final in 2001, giving Colombia success against Brazil.

ARGENTINA

Lautaro Martinez, Valentin Carboni

Argentina vs. Canada - Friday 21 June, 02:00 – Group A | Atlanta

Chile vs. Argentina - Wednesday 26 June, 03:00 – Group A | East Rutherford

Argentina vs. Perù - Sunday 30 June, 02:00 - Group A | Miami Gardens

CANADA

Tajon Buchanan

Argentina vs. Canada - Friday 21June, 02:00 – Group A | Atlanta

Perù vs. Canada - Wednesday 26 June, 00:00 – Group A | Kansas City

Canada vs. Chile - Sunday 30 June, 02:00 – Group A | Orlando

CHILE

Alexis Sanchez

Perù vs. Chile - Saturday 22 June, 02:00 – Group A | Arlington

Chile vs. Argentina - Wednesday 26 June, 03:00 – Group A | East Rutherford

Canada vs. Chile - Sunday 30 June, 02:00 – Group A | Orlando All times are CEST

GROUPS

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

DATES

The first part of the tournament will take place from 21 June to 2 July, following which the first and second-placed teams from the four groups will qualify for the knockout stages. The quarter-finals will take place between 4 and 6 July, with the semi-finals on 9 and 10 July, while the final is scheduled for 15 July at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.