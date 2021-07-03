Copa America: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus hit with red card after wild flying kick

Controversial, this red card was not. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Sometimes, decisions about red cards are a matter of debate. In the case of Brazil's Gabriel Jesus at Friday's Copa America match, it was not.

The Manchester City forward was issued a straight red card during the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Chile for a flying kick to the face of Chilean left back Eugenio Mena early in the second half.

Mena was able to stay in the game, while Jesus was not. It's not hard to see why:

Gabriel Jesus is given a straight red after this foul 🟥 pic.twitter.com/EgMJn4mFFI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2021

The full Antonio Brown.

That kick was preceded by the lone goal of the match two minutes earlier, when Lucas Paqueta, subbed in just after halftime, did this:

Only 60 seconds into the second half Brazil takes the lead! ⚡️



And Lucas Paquetá scores his first goal of the tournament 🔥



(sponsored by @BMWUSA) pic.twitter.com/p3sDtnFszR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2021

Playing with 10 men on the field for the vast majority of the second half, Brazil still held Chile scoreless to win 1-0 and book a trip to the semifinal. There, they'll face Peru, who defeated Paraguay on penalty kicks on Friday, while Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay or Colombia await on the other side of the bracket.

More from Yahoo Sports: