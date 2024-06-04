Copa America 2024 predictions: Group stage winners, finalists, top scorer, odds
Copa America 2024 is chock full of storylines with more to come once the ball kicks off in the United States this month.
Take the tournament guests from CONCACAF.
Can Gregg Berhalter's United States men's national team post their most notable wins outside of CONCACAF? Can American coach Jesse Marsch deliver something big for Canada in a tricky Group A? Will Mexico deliver an upward swing for its supporters from a group that has talent but no powerhouse?
Then there's CONMEBOL, with giants and huge names aiming to claim their continent's biggest trophy while on foreign soil.
Is Argentina going to win a second-straight Copa America following a two-decade wait between triumphs? Will Brazil rise from Group D to reach the final once again? Can Uruguay fire forward from a straight-forward Group C?
Here are our best guesses for what's in store for us at Copa America 2024?
Copa America 2024 group stage predictions
Group A
Argentina
Peru
Chile
Canada
Group B
Mexico
Group C
Uruguay
USMNT
Panama
Bolivia
Group D
Brazil
Paraguay
Copa America 2024 knockout round predictions
Quarterfinals
Argentina 2-0 Ecuador
Mexico 1-1 (pens) Peru
Uruguay 3-0 Colombia
Brazil 3-1 USMNT
Semifinals
Argentina 3-1 Mexico
Brazil 1-2 Uruguay
Copa America final predictions
Third-place game
Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Final
Argentina 2-1 Uruguay
Copa America 2024 odds: Tournament winner (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM)
Argentina: +175
Brazil: +225
Uruguay: +600
Colombia: +900
Mexico: +1400
United States: +1400
Ecuador: +1600
Chile: +1800
Paraguay: +5000
Peru: +5000
Canada: +5000
Costa Rica: +6600
Venezuela: +10000
Bolivia: +15000
Panama: +25000
Jamaica: +25000
Copa America 2024 Top Scorer prediction
1. Darwin Nunez
2. Lionel Messi
3. Vinicius Junior
Copa America 2024 Player of the Tournament prediction
1. Lionel Messi
2. Vinicius Junior
3. Jose Maria Gimenez
Copa America 2024 Team of the Tournament prediction
Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Eder Militao, Jose Maria Gimenez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edson Alvarez, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Darwin Nunez, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez