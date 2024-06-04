Copa America 2024 predictions: Group stage winners, finalists, top scorer, odds

Copa America 2024 is chock full of storylines with more to come once the ball kicks off in the United States this month.

Take the tournament guests from CONCACAF.

Can Gregg Berhalter's United States men's national team post their most notable wins outside of CONCACAF? Can American coach Jesse Marsch deliver something big for Canada in a tricky Group A? Will Mexico deliver an upward swing for its supporters from a group that has talent but no powerhouse?

Then there's CONMEBOL, with giants and huge names aiming to claim their continent's biggest trophy while on foreign soil.

Is Argentina going to win a second-straight Copa America following a two-decade wait between triumphs? Will Brazil rise from Group D to reach the final once again? Can Uruguay fire forward from a straight-forward Group C?

Here are our best guesses for what's in store for us at Copa America 2024?

Copa America 2024 group stage predictions

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Jamaica

Venezuela

Group C

Uruguay

USMNT

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica

Copa America 2024 knockout round predictions

Quarterfinals

Argentina 2-0 Ecuador

Mexico 1-1 (pens) Peru

Uruguay 3-0 Colombia

Brazil 3-1 USMNT

Semifinals

Argentina 3-1 Mexico

Brazil 1-2 Uruguay

Copa America final predictions

Third-place game

Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Final

Argentina 2-1 Uruguay

Argentina: +175

Brazil: +225

Uruguay: +600

Colombia: +900

Mexico: +1400

United States: +1400

Ecuador: +1600

Chile: +1800

Paraguay: +5000

Peru: +5000

Canada: +5000

Costa Rica: +6600

Venezuela: +10000

Bolivia: +15000

Panama: +25000

Jamaica: +25000

Copa America 2024 Top Scorer prediction

1. Darwin Nunez

2. Lionel Messi

3. Vinicius Junior

Copa America 2024 Player of the Tournament prediction

1. Lionel Messi

2. Vinicius Junior

3. Jose Maria Gimenez

Copa America 2024 Team of the Tournament prediction

Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Eder Militao, Jose Maria Gimenez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edson Alvarez, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Darwin Nunez, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez