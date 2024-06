Copa America 2024 Player Power Rankings

The 2024 Copa America in the United States is chock full of top talent, as Brazil, Argentina, and their CONMEBOL peers welcome a sextet of CONCACAF visitors into the fold for a month of high-profile action.

From Ballon d'Or-worthy names like Lionel Messi and Vinicius Junior to up-and-coming stars like Kendry Paez and Piero Hincapie, there's a wide spectrum of top talent to monitor over the next few weeks.

And these are just the players set to perform there now, as familiar names like Jamaica's Leon Bailey and Brazil's Gabriel Jesus are not set for the continental scrap.

Below are the top 20 players at 2024 Copa America based on current form and we will update it throughout the tournament.

2024 Copa America player Power Rankings

20. Edson Alvarez (Mexico)

19. Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

18. Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)

17. Christian Pulisic (United States)

16. Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

15. Marquinhos (Brazil)

14. Luis Diaz (Colombia)

13. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

12. Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

11. Davinson Sanchez (Colombia)

10. Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

9. Alisson Becker (Brazil)

8. Jose Maria Gimenez (Uruguay)

7. Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

6. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

5. Alphonso Davies (Canada)

4. Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina)

3. Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

2. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)