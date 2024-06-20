Copa America 2024: Here’s how much it costs to see Messi, Argentina vs Canada in Atlanta

Copa America 2024 tournament officially kicks off in Atlanta with defending Copa and World Cup champions Argentina taking on Canada.

The game starts at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will also host the U.S. versus Panama in the tournament on June 27.

Argentina, led by soccer superstar Lionel Messi, are the favorites to win the tournament. Fans have stood outside the team’s hotel and at their training site at Kennesaw State to get a glimpse of Messi.

But how much will it cost fans to see the game in person Thursday night? Multiple secondary market sites show tickets are starting around $200.

Here’s a look at the cheapest seats available on popular resale websites. These prices could change throughout the day and may have additional fees.

