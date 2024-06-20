Copa America 2024 Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online for Free

Soccer fans are in for a treat this month with two big tournaments taking place at the same time. Just a week after Euro 2024 kicked off, the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América Cup is happening now, with the best soccer nations from South America, North America and Central America all taking to the pitch.

Want to watch the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament (featuring stars like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior and Christian Pulisic)? Here’s what you need to know.

At a Glance: Watch Copa America 2024 Online

When Now until Sunday, July 14

TV channel Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

Stream online DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling

When Is Copa America 2024? Dates, Location

The 2024 Copa America Cup kicked off June 20 and runs through July 14. This year’s tournament takes place in the U.S., with locations in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Glendale and Charlotte, among others.

Copa America tickets are still available on sites like Stubhub, Gametime, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Use promo code THR2024 to save $20 at VividSeats.com and use discount code HOLLYWOOD10 to take $10 off your tickets at SeatGeek.com.

How to Watch Copa America on TV

This year’s Copa America tournament is airing across FOX, FS1 and FS2. A basic cable package will allow you to watch the 2024 Copa America matches on TV.

How to Watch Copa America Soccer Matches Online Free

Want to watch Copa America online without cable? Here are a few ways to livestream the soccer matches from home, including ways to watch Copa America online for free.

directv stream deal

FREE STREAMING

DirecTV Stream

GET 5-DAY FREE TRIAL

Watch the 2024 Copa America tournament online for free through DirecTV Stream, which has a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream the soccer matches on TV, on your phone, tablet or computer. Sign-up for the free trial here and then scroll to the FOX, FS1 or FS2 channel live feeds on the DirecTV Stream platform. Continue on with one of DirecTV Stream’s sports or entertainment packages or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

fubotv free trial

FREE STREAMING + DVR

Fubo

GET 7-DAY FREE TRIAL

Another way to watch Copa America online free is through Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial for new customers. Fubo is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, with access to FOX, FS1 and FS2 for a Copa America livestream, and ESPN for post-game highlights and replays.



Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the soccer matches to watch back on-demand later. The handy Fubo app also makes it easy to livestream Copa America matches on your phone, so you can take your viewing on the go.

slingtv deal

AFFORDABLE OPTION

Sling

$22.50 $45 50% off

GET SLING BLUE

Sling is another great way to watch Copa America online. The live TV streaming service includes FS1 and FOX (in most markets) as part of its Sling Blue package, which is discounted by 50% off for a limited time.



Regularly $45, get access to Sling Blue for just $22.50. Use it to stream Copa America soccer on FS1 and FOX online without cable. The $22 price also gets you access to dozens of other live sports, news and entertainment TV channels that you can stream online.

Copa America 2024: Teams, Predictions

This year’s Copa America tournament features 16 teams playing across four groups in the group stage, before moving to the knockout rounds. The 2024 Copa America final takes place July 14.

Argentina are the defending Copa champions and they’ll be led once again by superstar Lionel Messi, who made a splash when he joined Inter Miami CF last year. This tournament marks Messi’s record 35th appearance, and Argentina are once again the favorites for the 2024 title. Brazil and Uruguay are also predicted to be among the top teams, as are host USA.

