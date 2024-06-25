Copa America 2024: How to watch the Chile vs. Argentina game tonight
The Copa America 2024 soccer — or football — tournament continues tonight with Chile vs. Argentina. This tournament marks Lionel Messi's record 35th appearance, and Argentina is widely favored in the 2024 Copa America. Messi and his team won their opening Copa match against Canada 2-0. Chile tied its first Copa match against Peru 0-0. The 2024 Copa will run for three weeks through June and July, with 32 games scheduled to be played across 14 stadiums in 10 states. That's a lot to follow. Need help figuring out how to watch every live Copa America 2024 match? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa America tournament, including how to watch tonight's USA vs. Bolivia game, the broadcast schedule, where to watch matches for free and more.
Looking for ways to watch the UEFA Euro 2024? We've got you covered there, too.
Copa America 2024: How to watch the Chile vs. Argentina game
Dates: Tuesday, June 25
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN
When does Argentina play in the Copa America 2024 tournament?
The Copa America continues this Tuesday with Peru vs. Canada at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Chile vs. Argentina match at 9 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Chile vs. Argentina game on?
Chile plays Argentina in a 2024 Copa match tonight on FS1. 2024 Copa America matches will air across FOX networks FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
How to watch the Chile vs. Argentina game without cable:
Fubo TV will get you access to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is the best way to watch the Euro 2024 matches in the US. Fubo will also get you at least another 190 other live channels. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can stream the start of the Copa America 2024 tournament totally free.
Who is playing in the Copa America?
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
Jamaica
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Copa America 2024 key dates:
Group Stage: June 20 — July 2, 2024
Quarterfinals: July 4-6, 2024
Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024
Third Place: July 13, 2024
Final: July 14, 2024
Copa America 2024 Group Stage schedule:
All times Eastern
Group A:
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)
Group B:
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 30
Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Group C
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (FOX)
Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, July 1
USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)
Group D
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)
More ways to watch the Copa 2024 tournament:
