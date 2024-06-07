Copa America 2024 – Host Cities, Stadiums & Travel Guides

International tournament football returns to the United States as the 2024 Copa America is staged in 14 stadiums around the country.

Argentina and Brazil are the favourites to win the trophy, having contested the final three years ago when the competition was last staged.

Read on as look at the host cities, stadiums and fixtures before offering up some handy travel guides to help fans maximise their enjoyment of the tournament.

Copa America 2024 – Host Cities & Stadiums

The 14 stadiums and host cities for Copa America 2024 are as follows:

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada (NV)

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas (TX)

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina (NC)

Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, Kansas (KS)

Exploria Stadium – Orlando, Florida (FL)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri (MO)

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida (FL)

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California (CA)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia (GA)

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey (NJ)

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas (TX)

Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas (TX)

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California (CA)

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona (AZ)

Copa America 2024 – Fixtures

To help you navigate your way around Copa America 2023, we have split the US into three regions – West Coast, Central Region and East Coast:

West Coast: CA, AZ, NV.

Central Region: KS, MO, TX.

East Coast: NJ, GA, NC, FL

West Coast Fixtures

June 22 – Ecuador vs Venezuela – Santa Clara, CA

June 24 – Brazil vs Costa Rica – Inglewood, CA

June 26 – Venezuela vs Mexico – Inglewood, CA

June 26 – Ecuador vs Jamaica – Las Vegas, NV

June 28 – Paraguay vs Brazil – Las Vegas, NV

June 28 – Colombia vs Costa Rica – Glendale, AZ

June 30 – Mexico vs Ecuador – Glendale, AZ

July 2 – Brazil vs Colombia – Santa Clara, CA

Two quarter-final games will be played on the West Coast on July 6 in Las Vegas, NV and Glendale, AZ.

Central Region Fixtures

June 21 – Peru vs Chile – Arlington, TX

June 22 – Mexico vs Jamaica – Houston, TX

June 23 – US vs Bolivia – Arlington, TX

June 24 – Colombia vs Paraguay – Houston, TX

June 25 – Peru vs Canada – Kansas City, KS

June 30 – Jamaica vs Venezuela – Austin, TX

July 1 – US vs Uruguay – Kansas City, MO

July 2 – Costa Rica vs Paraguay – Austin, TX

Two quarter-final games will be played in the Central Region on July 4 & 5 in Houston and Arlington, TX.

East Coast Fixtures

June 20 – Argentina vs Canada – Atlanta, GA

June 23 – Uruguay vs Panama – Miami Gardens, FL

June 25 – Chile vs Argentina – East Rutherford, NJ

June 27 – Panama vs US – Atlanta, GA

June 27 – Uruguay vs Bolivia – East Rutherford, NJ

June 29 – Argentina vs Peru – Miami Gardens, FL

June 29 – Canada vs Chile – Orlando, FL

July 1 – Bolivia vs Panama in Orlando, FL

The two semi-final games will be played on the East Coast on July 9 & 10 in East Rutherford, NJ, and Charlotte, NC.

The third-place game will be played on July 13 in Charlotte, NC, and the final will be played on July 14 in Miami Gardens, FL.

Copa America 2024 – Travel Guides

We have sourced the following travel guides to help fans safely navigate their way around the Copa America tournament this summer.

If you travel to the US from overseas for the 2024 Copa America tournament, your local government website will detail the entry requirements.

Regardless of your location, make sure you purchase appropriate travel insurance covering your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency.

Your passport must be valid for the length of your planned stay to enter the US. You must also have an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver or a visa.

The US authorities can stop you from entering the country if they have safeguarding concerns about a child.

If this happens, the US authorities will take the child into their care, and their return from the US could take months.

There are strict rules about the goods you can take into or out of the US. You must declare anything that may be prohibited or subject to tax or duty.

The US Customs and Border Protection programme Global Entry allows pre-approved travellers through border control faster at some US airports.

Always carry your passport showing you have permission to enter or remain in the US.

The national legal age for buying and drinking alcohol is 21. Some states have different laws. If you are aged 20 or under, check state laws before drinking or buying alcohol.

Other Resources

Copa America 2024

Copa America 2024 Squads

Copa America Winners List