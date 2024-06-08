Copa America 2024 Group D: Schedule & Preview – Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay & Costa Rica

Copa America 2024 Group D features three former champions, Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, plus CONCACAF minnows Costa Rica.

Let’s take a quick look at the dates and times these four teams will play each other, their chances of advancing into the knockout stage and details about all Copa America 2024 squads.

Copa America 2024 Group D Fixtures & Schedule

Monday, June 24 (23:00) – Colombia vs Paraguay

Tuesday, June 25 (02:00) – Brazil vs Costa Rica

Friday, June 28 (23:00) – Colombia vs Costa Rica

Saturday, June 29 (02:00) – Paraguay vs Brazil

Wednesday, July 3 (02:00) – Brazil vs Colombia

Wednesday, July 3 (02:00) – Costa Rica vs Paraguay

Copa America 2024 Group D: Teams & Preview

Group D could be the second most fiercely contested section in the tournament behind Group A, with nine-time champions Brazil carrying a tag as group favourites.

The 2001 winners, Colombia, are given a better chance of progression than Paraguay and Costa Rica after hitting a purple patch in the build-up to the competition.

However, Brazil’s abysmal form since returning home from Qatar opens the door to Los Cafeteros to claim a coveted top spot, a feat they last achieved in 2019 when they bowed out in the round of 16.

Brazil – Selecao seeking 10th crown without Neymar

Manager: Dorival Junior

Star Player: Vinicius Junior

Brazil’s disappointing 2022 World Cup quarter-final exit left the iconic footballing country on the edge of despair, but the situation quickly went from bad to worse.

An abysmal run of three consecutive defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifying signalled the end of Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz’s tenure, with the Selecao stranded in sixth in the CONMEBOL group.

Carlo Ancelotti was Brazil’s dream candidate for the job. But the Italian coach turned them down to stay at Real Madrid and help Vinicius Junior win his second Champions League trophy earlier this month.

With Al-Hilal superstar Neymar out of contention for the tournament due to injury, Vinicius Junior will soak up the limelight as the Selecao’s standout star ahead of his clubmate Rodrygo and West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta.

The 23-year-old winger can use the occasion to develop a better on-field understanding with Palmeiras teen sensation Endrick, who will link up with Los Merengues this summer.

Their hopes will depend on Dorival Junior’s tactical choices, as the former defensive midfielder moved into international management at 62 after spending his entire coaching career in club football.

Keen to turn the corner under their new manager and wipe out painful memories of a 1-0 loss to Argentina in the 2021 final, Brazil are gunning for a landmark 10th Copa America title.

Colombia – High-flying Cafeteros vying for second continental success

Manager: Nestor Lorenzo

Star Player: Luis Diaz

Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup under underachieving manager Reinaldo Rueda, who surrendered his place in the dugout to Nestor Lorenzo in June 2022.

The 58-year-old tactician took charge of a faltering squad and turned them into a force to be reckoned with immediately upon his arrival two years ago.

Yet to lose a single international, Lorenzo has masterminded a jaw-dropping 19-match unbeaten run since squeaking past Saudi Arabia 1-0 on his touchline debut.

Los Cafeteros’ renaissance under the Argentine coach includes several high-profile wins against Brazil, Spain, Germany and Mexico and a six-game unbeaten start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle.

If Lorenzo’s side can transfer their rich vein of form to the upcoming tournament, Colombia could be part of the title conversations for the first time since their only Copa America triumph in 2001.

Lorenzo still trusts the 2014 World Cup revelation, James Rodriguez, to be the national team’s captain, even though the 32-year-old Sao Paulo playmaker is well past his prime.

But the nation’s hopes of going the distance on North American soil rest on the shoulders of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, who’s still emotionally attached to his country after leaving through a real-life drama.

Costa Rica – Ex-Arsenal man leads Los Ticos’ charge

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Star Player: Joel Campbell

After back-to-back World Cup group stage eliminations and two consecutive failed endeavours to reach the Gold Cup semi-finals, Costa Rica return to the Copa America for the first time since 2016.

Looking to erase the memories of their recent debacles at the final tournaments, Costa Rica appointed former Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro last year.

A commendable 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their last friendly was a step in the right direction, yet the squad’s shortcomings continue to pose challenges, especially against top teams.

From a hot prospect at Arsenal to a forgotten man plying his trade in the domestic championship with Alajuelense, Joel Campbell’s career has been in freefall over the past six years.

Despite his notorious fall from grace, the 31-year-old is still a household name in his country and the most prolific player in the current Costa Rica squad, with 27 goals from 132 caps.

Campbell will have to roll back the years to help Los Ticos advance past the Copa America group stages for the first time since 2004 when fellow Group D rivals Colombia knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

In addition to the left-footed forward’s scoring prowess, Keylor Navas’ safe pair of gloves in goal could be Costa Rica’s best hope of upsetting the odds.

Paraguay – Misfiring squad looking to improve their aim

Manager: Daniel Garnero

Star Player: Miguel Almiron

Paraguay might have won two Copa America titles, but it’s been some time since they last made other South American powerhouses sweat at the tournament.

Since a thumping 3-0 defeat to Uruguay in the 2011 showpiece, they could only make it to the semi-finals once, with their last two appearances ending in the quarter-finals.

Daniel Garnero’s side travel north in dire form, having lost three of their last five 2026 World Cup qualifiers, casting doubt on their quest to return to the world’s grandest platform for the first time since 2010.

Despite boasting Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Julio Enciso in their squad, goals have been at a premium for the Paraguayans.

They’ve failed to get on the scoresheet in five of their last six internationals, suggesting a first Copa America group stage exit since 2016 could be in store.