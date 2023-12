Copa América draw: USMNT gets Uruguay, the toughest possible group opponent

U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter at Thursday's 2024 Copa América draw in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The U.S. will play Uruguay, Mexico will play Ecuador, and Argentina will play Peru at the 2024 Copa América, the modified South American soccer championship coming to the United States next summer.

The 14 nations who've already qualified — 10 from South America, four from CONCACAF — are learning their opponents at a draw in Miami on Thursday night.

2024 Copa América groups

GROUP A

1. Argentina

2. Peru

3. Chile

4. CONCACAF playoff winner

GROUP B

1. Mexico

2. Ecuador

3. Venezuela

4. CONCACAF playoff winner

GROUP C

1. United States

2. Uruguay

3. Panama

4. Bolivia

GROUP D

1. Brazil

2. Colombia

3. Paraguay

4. Jamaica

Two teams advance from each foursome to an eight-team knockout round, where the four groups become two sides of the bracket. Groups A and B go to one side — with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up, and vice versa. Groups C and D go the other side.

That split means the USMNT would likely have to go through Brazil to reach the final, but can't meet Argentina or Mexico anytime before the final.

The final two berths at the tournament will be awarded in March to the winners of two CONCACAF playoffs

USMNT's Copa América schedule

Kickoff times haven't yet been announced, but otherwise, the entire group-stage schedule is now known. The USMNT's three matches will be:

Sunday, June 23 vs. C4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Thursday, June 27 vs. C3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Monday, July 1 vs. C2 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Mexico's Copa América schedule

Mexico will play:

Saturday, June 22 vs. B4 at NRG Stadium in Houston

Wednesday, June 26 vs. B3 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Sunday, June 30 vs. B2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Argentina's Copa América schedule

Argentina, as the reigning Copa America champion, will play the tournament's opening match in Atlanta. It's group stage goes:

Thursday, June 20 vs. A4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Tuesday, June 25 vs. A3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Saturday, June 29 vs. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Brazil's Copa América schedule

Brazil, a joint-favorite alongside Argentina, will be the last of the top seeds to open its group slate:

Monday, June 24 vs. D4 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Friday, June 28 vs. D3 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Colombia at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Full 2024 Copa América schedule

Below is the full schedule for the tournament.

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. A4 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Friday, June 21

A2 vs. A3 — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs. B4 — NRG Stadium in Houston

B2 vs. B3 — Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Sunday, June 23

United States vs. C4 — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Uruguay vs. C3 — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Monday, June 24

Brazil vs. D4 — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Colombia vs. D3 — NRG Stadium in Houston

Tuesday, June 25

Argentina vs. A3 — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

A2 vs. A4 — Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas

Wednesday, June 26

Mexico vs. B3 — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

B2 vs. B4 — Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Thursday, June 27

United States vs. C3 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

C2 vs. C4 — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Friday, June 28

Brazil vs. D3 — Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Colombia vs. D4 — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. A2 — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

A3 vs. A4 — Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. B2 — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

B3 vs. B4 — Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Monday, July 1

United States vs. C2 — Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

C3 vs. C4 — Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. D2 — Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

D3 vs. D4 — Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Thursday, July 4 — Quarterfinals

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up — NRG Stadium in Houston

Friday, July 5 — Quarterfinals

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Saturday, July 6 — Quarterfinals

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up — Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Tuesday, July 9 — Semifinals

Semifinal A/B — MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Wednesday, July 10 — Semifinals

Semifinal C/D — Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, July 13 — Third-place

Third-place game — Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, July 14 — Final

Final — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami