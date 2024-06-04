Copa America 2024: How does it work, qualifying, top players, favorite, host cities, final

We are in for a treat across the USA this summer as Copa America 2024 is coming to 13 cities across the nation.

Argentina and Brazil are the heavy favorites to win the title but the likes of Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador fancy their chances of causing an upset and the CONCACAF trio of the USA, Mexico and Canada are all geared up to cause surprises in a tournament which will provide them with invaluable experiences ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Below is everything you need to know about Copa America 2024.

How does Copa America 2024 work?

There are 16 teams who have qualified for the tournament, with the 10 members of CONMEBOL (South America's governing body) qualifying automatically and six members of CONCACAF qualifying through their performances in recent Nations League competitions.

The 16 teams are split into four groups of four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group then advance to the knockout rounds. The bottom two teams in each group are eliminated from the tournament.

How many teams qualify for Copa America 2024 group stage

16 teams have qualified for Copa America, with four teams in each of the four groups below:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Which teams are playing in Copa America 2024?

There are 16 teams playing in Copa America with 10 from South America and six teams from the CONCACAF region.

10 teams from CONMEBOL : Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

6 teams from CONCACAF : USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Canada, Costa Rica

Which cities are hosting Copa America 2024 games?

The following 13 cities and 14 stadiums across the USA are hosting Copa America games:



Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Austin (Q2 Stadium)

Charlotte (Bank of America Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Phoenix (State Farm Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium AND Children's Mercy Park)

Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Orlando (Inter&Co Stadium)

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium)

Who is the favorite to win Copa America 2024?

According to our betting partners at BetMGM the favorites to win Copa America 2024 are defending champions Argentina. The reigning World Cup champions are priced at +175 to win, while Brazil are second favorites at +225. Uruguay are third favorites with big odds of +600. The USA are fifth favorites to win it all at +1200 with Mexico next up at +1400.

Where is the Copa America 2024 final stadium?

The 2024 Copa America final will be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 at 8pm ET.

Who is the Copa America 2024 mascot?

Yes, there is. Say hello to Capitan, who is an Eagle. The tournament organizers say Capitan represents "freedom, passion and the indomitable and determined spirit that characterizes the participating teams."

Is there a Copa America 2024 song?

"Punteria" is the official song of the tournament and it is performed by Shakira and Cardi B.