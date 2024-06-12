Copa America 2024 combined best XI

Here's 90min's Copa America 2024 best XI including notable players from Argentina, Brazil and more.

Copa America 2024 kicks off June 20 with Lionel Messi and Argentina looking to repeat as champions. La Albiceleste faces stiff competition from the likes of Brazil, Uruguay and even host nation United States. Another international trophy in Lionel Messi's cabinet would only add to his legacy as the greatest player of all time.

With the amount of talent competing in this summer's tournament, who would make up the best XI?

Here's 90min's Copa America 2024 best XI, based on attending players and season-long form.

Copa America 2024 best XI (4-3-3)

Martinez has one of the best stories in the world. From Arsenal backup who was sent out on numerous loans, to Aston Villa's top choice and World Cup winner, Emi Martinez is the easy choice between the posts. Martinez helped Aston Villa secure a fourth place finish in the Premier League marking a return to the Champions League. He secured eight clean sheets in the league.

2. LB: Alphonso Davies (Canada / Bayern Munich)

It's been a season to forget for Bayern Munich losing out on a major trophy. Davies though still remains one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga, let alone entire world. He is an integral part to Canada's success and will play a vital part in how far the country can go in the competition.

3. CB: Gabriel (Brazil / Arsenal)

The two center-back positions are arguably the most contested in the entire squad. Based on form from this past season, Arsenal's Gabriel has to be in the squad. He was part of a league-best 13 clean sheets coming up just short to Manchester City for the Premier League title. For many, he was the best defender at multiple points during the season for the Gunners. Brazil is stacked in the position, but Gabriel has established himself in club competitions. It's time for him to do the same on the international stage.

4. CB: Cristian Romero (Argentina / Tottenham Hotspur)

Romero missed just five PL games for Tottenham Hotspur during Ange Postecoglu's first season. Romero was a key piece for La Albiceleste in Qatar playing every game of the tournament. He'll be vital again this summer if Argentina want to lift another Copa America trophy.

5. RB: Ronald Araujo (Uruguay / FC Barcelona)

Araujo is a versatile defender who can line-up at CB or RB for both club and country. He's got a wealth of experience in a squad that also features Jose Gimenez, Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde and more.

Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world at Newcastle. He provides athleticism, a strong tackle and an incisive pass when necessary. Brazil has one of the most stacked midfields at the tournament with Guimaraes playing a key part in how deep this team can go this summer.

7. CM: Federico Valverde (Uruguay / Real Madrid)

Valverde has rapidly developed into one of the best midfielders in the world. A key piece of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side, Valverde is primed for a big summer with Uruguay.

Alexis Mac Allister had a standout season for Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour scoring five goals and providing five assists. The former Brighton and Hove Albion player has exceeded expectations and looks to be a key piece for the team moving forward. Mac Allister played in six of Argentina's seven 2022 World Cup games across the pitch.

9. LW: Vinicius Jr. (Brazil / Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. is making a case for a Ballon d'Or after lifting another LaLiga and Champions League trophy. The Brazilian winger is one of the most exciting and talented players of this generation. He scored 21 goals across both trophy-winning campaigns this season including a goal in the CL final against Borussia Dortmund.

The striker spot is tough to determine, but we've just edged it to Lautaro Martinez. His international performances, especially during the 2022 World Cup, left a lot to be desired and he faces stiff competition from the likes of teammate Julian Alvarez and Darwin Nunez. Though, Martinez lifted another Scudetto this season scoring 24 goals in Serie A.

11. RW: Lionel Messi (Argentina / Inter Miami)

Of course, Messi makes the best XI. Messi looks to add another Copa America to his trophy haul this summer. The winger is currently leading MLS in assists with 16. Messi also has 12 goals, tied with teammate Luis Suarez, this season four off the pace for Golden Boot.