🌎 Copa América kicks off: Argentina 'delivers' in the opening match

The 2024 Copa América has officially started.

Defending champions Argentina opened the tournament with a somewhat challenging victory over Canada, winning 2-0.

Both goals came in the second half, scored by Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez, assisted by Leo Messi.

The “10” of the Albiceleste had two good chances but went without scoring. Here are the key names from the opening day.

Star of the Match: Julián Álvarez

The striker not only opened the scoring with a clever goal but also showcased many of his qualities during his time on the field.

He demonstrated good combination play, tenacity, and covered a lot of ground, earning him the MVP of the match.

Surprise: A prayer to start the tournament

En la inauguración de la Copa América en Atlanta, se inició con una oración en español y agradeciendo a Dios.

Many were surprised by the organizers’ choice to inaugurate this Copa América with a religious act.

The ceremony caused quite a stir on social media, displeasing some who were against mixing politics or religion with a sporting event.

Up next: Peru and Chile

The schedule for the second day of the Copa América features a clash between Peru and Chile.

This match is marked by the disappointment both teams faced in the recent World Cup qualifiers, and they are eager to bring joy to their fans with new sporting projects.